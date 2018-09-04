Everything You'll need to know for the upcoming Surf Ranch event

WHO: The WSL Men’s Top 34 + 2 wildcards, WSL Women’s Top 17 + 1 wildcard

WHAT: Stop #8 of the Men’s & Women’s 2018 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: September 6-9, 2018

WHERE: Lemoore, California, USA

DEFENDING EVENT CHAMPIONS: N/A

TIME ZONE: California is in the US Western Time zone, therefore 8am Thursday September 6th in Lemoore is

4 pm, September 6th in United Kingdom

5 pm, September 6th in France

11 am, September 6th in New York

85 am, September 6th in Honolulu

Plan accordingly. If your time zone equivalent is not listed above, we recommend visiting www.TimeAndDate.com to see yours.

WILDCARDS / INJURIES / INJURY REPLACEMENTS: (Updated September 6th, 2018) As of today, John John Florence, Caio Ibelli, and Tyler Wright have withdrawn from the event due to injury / illness. Replacing Florence and Ibelli on the men’s side are Wiggolly Dantas and Miguel Pupo. On the Women’s side, Tyler Wright has been replaced by Macy Callaghan.

Hiroto Ohhara and Mikey Wright have been given wildcards into the Men’s event and Bethany Hamilton has been given the wildcard into the Women’s event.

EVENT FORMAT: This is where this event is tricky and/or unique. There will be no traditional surfer v surfer heats in this event. Instead, all the surfers will complete a certain number of waves and the Top 8 will advance to the final day. This means that on the Men’s side, 24 surfers will be eliminated in the first cut. Then, the remaining 8 surfers will complete a certain amount of waves each and determine a winner. It’s a completely unique format to the tour and unlike any other event in 2018. It is said to be comparable to the format that a half pipe snowboard event would run under. Preliminary example from the WSl is below.

HOW TO WATCH: Visit WorldSurfLeague.com or their Facebook page for the live feed of the event.

FANTASY SPIN: Trading for the Surf Ranch Pro is OPEN at FantasySurfer.com. Scoring for this event will remain the same as it has for all other events in 2018 based on the 1st thru 36th place scoring system unique to Fantasy Surfer.