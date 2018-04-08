2018 West Oz Facts And Stats

Margaret River has long been the event that seems to be on the chopping block when it comes to trimming an event from the tour. Ironically, it’s one of the most consistent events swell-wise on tour and one of the most innovative when it comes to utilizing alternate wave venues. We’ve seen heats run at The Box, Main Beach and even last year at North Point. All of these locations are good options, but Main Break offers the most consistent of the three in terms of seeing enough high-scoring waves in a heat.

Will we see Margaret River’s neck on the chopping block after this year as well? Without an event sponsor, (aside from the West Oz government) we very well could. But it certainly won’t be for lack of waves or excitement.

Some stats from the last few years in West Australia:

-In the four years that Margaret River has been on tour, nobody has shown quite the consistency as John John Florence. He’s made the final twice and won last year (2017).

-All four former men’s winners are competing in this year’s event. John John Florence (2017), Sebastian Zietz (2016), Adriano DeSouza (2015), and Michel Bourez (2014).

-This is one of the few locations the Championship Tour visits that Kelly Slater has never won. Bali being the only other location on the 2018 Championship Tour that he has never claimed victory. And that won’t change in 2018 as Slater has withdrawn due to injury.

-On the women’s side, Courtney Conlogue and Carissa Moore are almost equally dominant at this event. Each has made the final three of the last four years. Carissa has made it to at least the quarterfinals for the last four years. While Courtney has won the event twice.

-Despite the event’s adaptability and willingness to relocate venues, it has finished up at Main Break every year.

-Competition has been halted several times in the past few years due to shark sightings.

And now the facts:

WHO: The Men’s WSL Top 34 + 2 wildcards, and the Women’s WSL Top 17 + 1 wildcard.

WHAT: Event No.3 of the Men’s & Women’s 2018 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: April 11-22, 2018

WHERE: Margaret River, Western Australia (with potential to re-locate to North Point or The Box)

TIME ZONE: Margaret River, Western Australia is 12 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 15 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7:00am Wednesday, April 11th in Margaret River is:

7:00pm Tuesday, April 10th in New York

4:00pm Tuesday, April 10th in Los Angeles

If you’re not in any of those time zones and want to know the difference in time from Margaret River to your area, we recommend visiting TimeAndDate.com.

INJURIES / REPLACEMENTS / WILDCARDS: As of today, (April 9 AUS, April 8 USA) Kelly Slater is the only surfer on the Men’s side to withdraw from the event (foot). He has been replaced by Miguel Pupo. Mikey Wright has been given a commissioner’s wildcard from the WSL. The final men’s wildcard is TBA, but will likely be the local trials winner.

On the women's side, no heat draw or wildcards / injuries have been announced yet. Stay tuned.

2018 Margaret River Pro Heat Draw:

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Matt Wilkinson, Conner Coffin, Michael February

Heat 2: Jordy Smith, Connor O'Leary, Keanu Asing

Heat 3: Owen Wright, Tomas Hermes, Ian Gouveia

Heat 4: John John Florence, Caio Ibelli, Miguel Pupo

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina, Wade Carmichael, Mikey Wright

Heat 6: Julian Wilson, Joan Duru, TBA

Heat 7: Filipe Toledo, Kanoa Igarashi, Yago Dora

Heat 8: Adriano DeSouza, Griffin Colapinto, Willian Cardoso

Heat 9: Adrian Buchan, Sebastian Zietz, Michael Rodrigues

Heat 10: Italo Ferreira, Jeremy Flores, Ezekiel Lau

Heat 11: Kolohe Andino, Frederico Morais, Pat Gudauskas

Heat 12: Joel Parkinson, Michel Bourez, Jesse Mendes

2018 Margaret River Pro Heat Draw:

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Log in and trade your teams NOW for the 2018 Margaret River Pro on FantasySurfer.com.