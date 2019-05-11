Stop number three on this year’s WSL Championship Tour takes us to Kereamas in Bali. It is quite possibly the destination on tour that the surfers look forward to most – and not just because it’s a fun place to surf. The hotel and surrounding area has become luxury and a destination resort. Many bring their families and turn it into a full vacation. It’s a circus. A fun, luxurious circus with one of the most high performance waves you’ll ever see.

WHO: The Men’s WSL Top 34 + 2 wildcards, and the Women’s WSL Top 17 + 1 wildcard.

WHAT: Event No.3 of the Men’s & Women’s 2019 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: May 13-25, 2019

WHERE: Keramas, Bali, Indonesia

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Italo Ferreira, Lakey Peterson

TIME ZONE: Keramas, Bali, Indonesia is 12 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 15 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7:00am, Monday, May 13th in Bali is 7:00pm, Sunday, May 12th in New York, and 4:00pm Sunday, May 12th in Los Angeles. If you’re not in any of those time zones and want to know the difference in time from Rio to your area, we recommend visiting TimeAndDate.com.

INJURIES / REPLACEMENTS / WILDCARDS: As of today (May 11th USA, May 12th AUS), Adriano DeSouza is the only Top 34 surfer to withdraw from the event. He has been replaced in the draw by Caio Ibelli. Jacob Wilcox is back or his second consecutive event as a wildcard. The final men’s wildcard is TBA. On the women’s side, there are no injuries to report. Kailani Johnson is the women’s wildcard.

HEAT DRAW:

2019 Men's Corona Bali Protected

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: John John Florence, Michael Rodrigues, Leo Fioravanti

Heat 2: Jordy Smith, Sebastian Zietz, Jadson Andre

Heat 3: Julian Wilson, Adrian Buchan, Jack Freestone

Heat 4: Italo Ferreira, Ezekiel Lau, Caio Ibelli

Heat 5: Filipe Toledo, Peterson Crisanto, Jacob Wilcox

Heat 6: Gabriel Medina, Deivid Silva, TBA

Heat 7: Owen Wright, Yago Dora, Soli Bailey

Heat 8: Conner Coffin, Jeremy Flores, Jesse Mendes

Heat 9: Kolohe anding, Ryan Callinan, Kelly Slater

Heat 10: Wade Carmichael, Seth Moniz, Ricardo Christie

Heat 11: Kanoa Igarashi, Mikey Wright, Joan Duru

Heat 12: Michel Bourez, Willian Cardoso, Griffin Colapinto

2019 Women's Corona Bali Protected

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Caroline Marks, Coco Ho, Silvana Lima

Heat 2: Carissa Moore, Brisa Hennessy, Keely Andrew

Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore, Nikki Van Dijk, Kailani Johnson

Heat 4: Lakey Peterson, Sally Fitzgibbons, Paige Hareb

Heat 5: Malia Manuel, Johanne Defay, Macy Callaghan

Heat 6: Courtney Conlogue, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Bronte Macauley

