As we hit the midway point of the Australian leg of the tour, it’s starting to become evident that the Brazilian Wave has become a flood. of the 11 men’s events on tour, a Brazilian is currently the defending champion at 10 of them. That’s an astounding fact and a remarkable turn of events. It’s also a theme…
Current Men’s ratings leader; Italo Ferreira (Brazilian)
Current Men’s World Champion; Gabriel Medina (Brazilian)
Well, you get the picture. The South American Stomp has become the dance. And now we get to see if anyone can stop this surge at one of the more traditional events on tour.
And here's the facts:
WHO: The WSL Men’s Top 34 + 2 wildcards and the WSL Women’s Top 17 + 1 wildcard
WHAT: Event no.2 for the 2019 WSL Championship Tour
WHEN: April 17-27, 2019
WHERE: Bells Beach, Victoria, Australia
HOW TO WATCH: Tune in to WorldSurfLeague.com
TIME ZONES: Victoria Australia is 16 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 19 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7:00 AM April 17th at Bells Beach is…
2:00 PM, April 16th in Los Angeles
5:00 PM, April 16th in New York
12:00 PM, April 16th in Hawaii
10:00 PM, April 16th in London
11:00 PM, April 16th in Paris
12:00 AM, April 16th in Durban, South Africa
7:00 PM, April 16th in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
7:00 AM, April 17th in Tokyo
If you don’t find yourself in one of the above-mentioned time zones, we highly recommend checking the time difference between Bells Beach and your location at TimeAndDate.com
INJURIES / REPLACEMENTS: **UPDATED**As of today (April 16 AUS, April 155 USA), Adriano DeSouza has withdrawn from the Men’s event and has been replaced by Caio Ibelli. Another Men’s surfer to potentially keep an eye on is Sebastian Zietz; who is awaiting the birth of his first child. On the Women’s side, Silvana Lima and Tyler Wright are both OUT. They have been replaced by Keely Andrew and Sage Erickson.
WILDCARDS: Rip Curl has confirmed that Kobie Enright (Women) and Jacob Wilcox (Men) earned spots into the main event as wildcards after winning the trials. Both are now available for trading. Harrison Mann has been given the final spot in the Men’s event.
DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Men: Italo Ferreira, Women: Stephanie Gilmore
HEAT DRAW:
MEN’s 2019 RIP CURL PRO
ROUND 1 HEAT DRAW
Heat 1: Owen Wright, Jeremy Flores, Jadson Andre
Heat 2: Jordy Smith, Adrian Buchan, Jack Freestone
Heat 3: Filipe Toledo, Griffin Colapinto, Kelly Slater
Heat 4: Italo Ferreira, Ezekiel Lau, Caio Ibelli
Heat 5: Julian Wilson, Joan Duru, Jacob Wilcox
Heat 6: Gabriel Medina, Ryan Callinan, Harrison Mann
Heat 7: Conner Coffin, Michael Rodrigues, Leo Fioravanti
Heat 8: Kolohe Andino, Seth Moniz, Soli Bailey
Heat 9: Wade Carmichael, Yago Dora, Ricardo Christie
Heat 10: Michel Bourez, Sebastian Zietz, Deivid Silva
Heat 11: John John Florence, Willian Cardoso, Jesse Mendes
Heat 12: Kanoa Igarashi, Mikey Wright, Peterson Crisanto
WOMEN’s 2019 RIP CURL PRO
ROUND 1 HEAT DRAW
Heat 1: Lakey Peterson, Nikki Van Dijk, Paige Hareb
Heat 2: Carissa Moore, Coco Ho, Keely Andrew
Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore, Bronte Macauley, Kobie Enright
Heat 4: Caroline Marks, Courtney Conlogue, Brisa Hennessey
Heat 5: Tatiana Weston-Webb, Malia Manuel, Macy Callaghan
Heat 6: Johanne Defay, Sally Fitzgibbons, Sage Erickson
