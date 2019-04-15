All the info you'll need for the upcoming Rip Curl Pro

As we hit the midway point of the Australian leg of the tour, it’s starting to become evident that the Brazilian Wave has become a flood. of the 11 men’s events on tour, a Brazilian is currently the defending champion at 10 of them. That’s an astounding fact and a remarkable turn of events. It’s also a theme…

Current Men’s ratings leader; Italo Ferreira (Brazilian)

Current Men’s World Champion; Gabriel Medina (Brazilian)

Well, you get the picture. The South American Stomp has become the dance. And now we get to see if anyone can stop this surge at one of the more traditional events on tour.

And here's the facts:

WHO: The WSL Men’s Top 34 + 2 wildcards and the WSL Women’s Top 17 + 1 wildcard

WHAT: Event no.2 for the 2019 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: April 17-27, 2019

WHERE: Bells Beach, Victoria, Australia

HOW TO WATCH: Tune in to WorldSurfLeague.com

TIME ZONES: Victoria Australia is 16 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 19 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7:00 AM April 17th at Bells Beach is…

2:00 PM, April 16th in Los Angeles

5:00 PM, April 16th in New York

12:00 PM, April 16th in Hawaii

10:00 PM, April 16th in London

11:00 PM, April 16th in Paris

12:00 AM, April 16th in Durban, South Africa

7:00 PM, April 16th in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

7:00 AM, April 17th in Tokyo

If you don’t find yourself in one of the above-mentioned time zones, we highly recommend checking the time difference between Bells Beach and your location at TimeAndDate.com

INJURIES / REPLACEMENTS: **UPDATED**As of today (April 16 AUS, April 155 USA), Adriano DeSouza has withdrawn from the Men’s event and has been replaced by Caio Ibelli. Another Men’s surfer to potentially keep an eye on is Sebastian Zietz; who is awaiting the birth of his first child. On the Women’s side, Silvana Lima and Tyler Wright are both OUT. They have been replaced by Keely Andrew and Sage Erickson.

WILDCARDS: Rip Curl has confirmed that Kobie Enright (Women) and Jacob Wilcox (Men) earned spots into the main event as wildcards after winning the trials. Both are now available for trading. Harrison Mann has been given the final spot in the Men’s event.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Men: Italo Ferreira, Women: Stephanie Gilmore

HEAT DRAW:

MEN’s 2019 RIP CURL PRO

ROUND 1 HEAT DRAW

Heat 1: Owen Wright, Jeremy Flores, Jadson Andre

Heat 2: Jordy Smith, Adrian Buchan, Jack Freestone

Heat 3: Filipe Toledo, Griffin Colapinto, Kelly Slater

Heat 4: Italo Ferreira, Ezekiel Lau, Caio Ibelli

Heat 5: Julian Wilson, Joan Duru, Jacob Wilcox

Heat 6: Gabriel Medina, Ryan Callinan, Harrison Mann

Heat 7: Conner Coffin, Michael Rodrigues, Leo Fioravanti

Heat 8: Kolohe Andino, Seth Moniz, Soli Bailey

Heat 9: Wade Carmichael, Yago Dora, Ricardo Christie

Heat 10: Michel Bourez, Sebastian Zietz, Deivid Silva

Heat 11: John John Florence, Willian Cardoso, Jesse Mendes

Heat 12: Kanoa Igarashi, Mikey Wright, Peterson Crisanto

WOMEN’s 2019 RIP CURL PRO

ROUND 1 HEAT DRAW

Heat 1: Lakey Peterson, Nikki Van Dijk, Paige Hareb

Heat 2: Carissa Moore, Coco Ho, Keely Andrew

Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore, Bronte Macauley, Kobie Enright

Heat 4: Caroline Marks, Courtney Conlogue, Brisa Hennessey

Heat 5: Tatiana Weston-Webb, Malia Manuel, Macy Callaghan

Heat 6: Johanne Defay, Sally Fitzgibbons, Sage Erickson

