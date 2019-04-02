We're just a few short hours away from the first call at the 2019 Gold Coast events and there are a few changes happening that might influence your Fantasy Surfer teams.
First, the events are in reality going to be run at Duranbah. Duranbah, or D'Bah as it is also known, is a beach break just around the corner from Snapper Rocks that has both rights and lefts. This quite possibly eliminates the righthand point break advantage that many surfers on tour previously had at this event. Look for the surfers who have more beach break experience and flexibility to make an impact at this event.
Next, the structure of the event system has been changed. We have yet to see how well this pans out for the speediness and flow of how an event runs, so stay tuned to this event to see if the changes are effective in running the events more quickly and within a single swell's window.
And finally, we've made one adjustments to the Fantasy Surfer scoring template. No changes on the Women's side of the game, but the perfect score (A team with all 8 of their team members finishing 1 thru 8) will return to 1,000 points as the perfect score. This cleans up the scores and puts a premium on winning. Take a look at the scoring changes HERE.
With all that being said, here are the facts for the upcoming Quiksilver Pro and Boost Mobile Pro events:
WHO: The WSL Men's Top 34 + 2 wildcards and the WSL Women's Top 17 + 1 wildcard
WHAT: Event no.1 for the 2019 WSL Championship Tour
WHEN: April 3-13, 2019
WHERE: Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
HOW TO WATCH: Tune in to WorldSurfLeague.com
TIME ZONE: The Gold Coast of Australia is 15 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 18 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 6:30 AM March 11th on the Gold Coast is…
1:30 PM, March 10th in Los Angeles
4:30 PM, March 10th in New York
11:30 AM, March 10th in Hawaii
9:30 PM, March 10th in London
10:30 PM, March 10th in Paris
11:30 PM, March 10th in Durban, South Africa
6:30 PM, March 10th in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
6:30 AM, March 11th in Tokyo
INJURIES: As of today (Apr 3 AUS, Apr 2 USA), Adriano DeSouza is the only Men’s surfer who has withdrawn from the event. He has been replaced by Caio Ibelli. On the Women’s side, Silvana Lima and Tyler Wright are both OUT. They have been replaced by Keely Andrew and Sage Erickson respectively.
WILDCARDS: The final spots for the Quikslver Pro are Mateus Herdy and Reef Heazlewood. The wildcard spot for the Boost Mobile Pro is Isabella Nichols. All are now available for trading.
HEAT DRAW:
MEN's 2019 Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast
ROUND 1 HEAT DRAW
Heat 1: Owen Wright, Griffin Colapinto, Soli Bailey
Heat 2: Jordy Smith, Ezekiel Lau, Jack Freestone
Heat 3: Italo Ferreira, Yago Dora, Kelly Slater
Heat 4: Filipe Toledo, Joan Duru, Caio Ibelli
Heat 5: Julian Wilson, Seth Moniz, Reef Heazlewood
Heat 6: Gabriel Medina, Ryan Callinan, Mateus Herdy
Heat 7: Conner Coffin, Adrian Buchan, Jadson Andre
Heat 8: Michel Bourez, Jeremy Flores, Leo Fioravanti
Heat 9: Wade Carmichael, Michael Rodrigues, Ricardo Christie
Heat 10: Kanoa Igarashi, Sebastian Zietz, Deivid Silva
Heat 11: Kolohe Andino, Willian Cardoso, Jesse Mendes
Heat 12: Mikey Wright, John John Florence, Peterson Crisanto
WOMEN's 2019 Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast
ROUND 1 HEAT DRAW
Heat 1: Carissa Moore, Nikki Van Dijk, Keely Andrew
Heat 2: Lakey Peterson, Coco Ho, Sage Erickson
Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore, Paige Hareb, Isabella Nichols
Heat 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb, Malia Manuel, Brisa Hennessy
Heat 5: Johanne Defay, Courtney Conlogue, Macy Callaghan
Heat 6: Sally Fitzgibbons, Caroline Marks, Bronte Macauley
