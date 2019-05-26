All the info you need for the upcoming Margaret River Pro

It sure feels good to be able to say that the Margaret River Pro will actually be held at Margaret River. Or maybe it doesn’t. The second Bali event last year was a welcome change to warm water for the competitors. Second event, you say? Why yes – if you remember – the 2018 event was postponed halfway through the event due to heavy shark activity in the area. There were several sharks spotted in the lineup and there was a very serious attack on a surfer just a few minutes down the coast. So after considerable debate, the WSL elected to pick the event back up at Uluwatu. And everyone was happy.

So what will be the result now that the event has been moved strategically to avoid the sharks during a slightly different time of year? Well, sharks very often don’t listen to what they are supposed to do. So expect at least one or two work stoppages halfway through a heat.

And now, on to the info you’ll need:

WHO: The Men's 2019 WSL Top 34 + 2 wildcards, and the 2019 Women's WSL Top 17 + 1 wildcard.

WHAT: Event No.4 of the Men's & Women's 2019 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: May 29 – June 9, 2019

WHERE: Margaret River, Western Australia (with potential to re-locate to local hot spots)

TIME ZONE: Margaret River, Western Australia is 12 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 15 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7:00am Wednesday, May 29th in Margaret River is:

7:00pm Tuesday, May 28th in New York

4:00pm Tuesday, May 28th in Los Angeles

If you're not in any of those time zones and want to know the difference in time from Margaret River to your area, we recommend visiting TimeAndDate.com.

INJURIES / REPLACEMENTS / WILDCARDS: As of today, (May 27 AUS, May 26 USA) Adriano DeSouza and Mikey Wright have withdrawn from the Men’s event. They have been replaced by Caio Ibelli and Frederico Morais. On the women’s side, Tyler Wright remains out of the event due to complications from illness. She has been replaced by Keely Andrew. Wildcards have yet to be announced.

HEAT DRAW:

2019 Men's Margaret River Pro

Heat 1: John John Florence, Kelly Slater, Jadson Andre

Heat 2: Kanoa Igarashi, Yago Dora, Soli Bailey

Heat 3: Julian Wilson, Peterson Crisanto, Caio Ibelli

Heat 4: Italo Ferreira, Joan Duru, Frederico Morais

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina, Deivid Silva, TBA

Heat 6: Filipe Toledo, Sebastian Zietz, TBA

Heat 7: Jordy Smith, Adrian Buchan, Ricardo Christie

Heat 8: Kolohe Andino, Seth Moniz, Jack Freestone

Heat 9: Conner Coffin, Ryan Callinan, Leo Fioravanti

Heat 10: Wade Carmichael, Micheal Rodrigues, Ezekiel Lau

Heat 11: Jeremy Flores, Willian Cardoso, Jesse Mendes

Heat 12: Owen Wright, Michel Bourez, Griffin Colapinto

2019 Women's Margaret River Pro

Heat 1: Caroline Marks, Johanne Defay, Paige Hareb

Heat 2: Carissa Moore, Nikki Van Dijk, Keely Andrew

Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore, Coco Ho, TBA

Heat 4: Courtney Conlogue, Brisa Hennessey, Macy Callaghan

Heat 5: Sally Fitzgibbons, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Silvana Lima

Heat 6: Malia Manuel, Lakey Peterson, Bronte Macauley