We’re only halfway through the European leg of the 2018 Men’s Championship Tour, and already it feels as if the world title and the final European event boil down to just three surfers. Julian Wilson, Filipe Toledo, and Gabriel Medina are far ahead of their competition and seem to be headed towards an epic duel for the title.

Easily the two hottest surfers on tour, Wilson and Medina are turning it up even further here in Europe. Wilson just completed his second victory of the year in France and Gabriel took home a semifinal finish. Which is more impressive? A win is a win, but did you know that the semifinal finish for Medina was the fifth consecutive event he made the quarterfinals and the third consecutive event he made the semifinals. Add in the fact that Medina has made the semifinals in EVERY Europe event since the 2016 Quiksilver Pro France and you’re starting to see his dominance level.

Here’s a quick peek at last year’s Portugal final featuring both Wilson and Medina:

WHO: The WSL Men's Top 34 + 2 wildcards

WHAT: Stop #10 of the Men's 2018 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: October 16-27, 2018

WHERE: Peniche, Portugal

TIME ZONE: Peniche, Portugal is in the GMT+1 time zone

This means that 8am, October 16th, in Peniche is:

4pm, October 16th, in Tokyo

5pm, October 16th, in Sydney

8am, October 16th, in United Kingdom

3am, October 16th, in New York

12am, October 16th, in Los Angeles

9pm, October 15th, in Honolulu

Plan accordingly. If your time zone equivalent is not listed above, we recommend visiting www.TimeAndDate.com to see yours.

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Gabriel Medina

WILDCARDS / INJURIES / INJURY REPLACEMENTS: (Updated October 15th, 2018). Get ready, there’s a long list here. OUT: Kelly Slater (foot), Caio Ibelli (leg), John John Florence (leg), and now Joel Parkinson (ambivalence? exhaustion?). IN: Miguel Pupo, Samuel Pupo, Ryan Callinan, Vasco Ribiero, Wiggolly Dantas, and Miguel Blanco.

HEAT DRAW:

2018 MEO Rip Curl Pro

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Owen Wright, Ezekiel Lau, Ryan Callinan

Heat 2: Jordy Smith, Yago Dora, Keanu Asing

Heat 3: Italo Ferreira, Frederico Morais, Wiggolly Dantas

Heat 4: Julian Wilson, Connor O'Leary, Samuel Pupo

Heat 5: Filipe Toledo, Tomas Hermes, Vasco Ribeiro

Heat 6: Gabriel Medina, Pat Gudauskas, Miguel Blanco

Heat 7: Wade Carmichael, Adrian Buchan, Miguel Pupo

Heat 8: Conner Coffin, Jeremy Flores, Joan Duru

Heat 9: Kolohe Andino, Griffin Colapinto, Jesse Mendes

Heat 10: Willian Cardoso, Sebastian Zietz, Ian Gouveia

Heat 11: Kanoa Igarashi, Adriano DeSouza, Matt Wilkinson

Heat 12: Michel Bourez, Michael Rodrigues, Michael February

FANTASY SPIN: Trading is open for the MEO Rip Curl Pro until the first wave of Round 1, Heat 1 is stood up on. Select your teams now at FantasySurfer.com