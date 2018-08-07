All the info you'll need for the upcoming 2018 Tahiti Pro Teahupoo

After an incredibly fast and well run event at Jeffrey’s Bay, the Men’s championship tour has taken several weeks off before they reassemble in Tahiti this week. Filipe Toledo was the winner in J-Bay for the second dominant year in a row. But Toledo has a notorious, if not dubious history in Tahiti. He even has a 0.00 heat score to his credit when he failed to catch a single wave one year in a heat at Teahupoo. But this year he’s looking to buck that trend and make himself a legitimate title contender by spending several weeks surfing Teahupoo before the contest.

While we wait to see if Filipe’s practice indeed does make perfect, there are several statistics to consider when choosing your Fantasy Surfer teams for this event:

– Historically speaking, at least one round will be run in waves under 6 feet. That means your team full of big wave chargers and goofyfoots might not make it through the early rounds unscathed. Choose wisely a group of surfers that can weather all conditions.

– Gabriel Medina has the best recent history in the event over the last 4 years. He won the event in 2014 and made the final in 2015 and 2017.

– There are 5 former Tahiti winners competing in this year’s event: Adrian Buchan, Gabriel Medina, Julian Wilson, Jeremy Flores, and Kelly Slater (5 times!).

– Tahiti is home to the last of Kelly Slater’s career 55 event victories on the CT tour. That came in the form of a victory over John John Florence in 2016. The two years since then have been the most lackluster of Slater’s career for results.

– Of the 19 years that this event has been on the Championship Tour, it has been won 10 times by a regularfoot and 9 times by a goofyfoot. It is easily the most even distribution of winners based on this statistic of all events on tour.

Here's all the facts you'll need for the upcoming 2018 Tahiti Pro Teahupoo:

WHO: The WSL Men's Top 34 + 2 wildcards

WHAT: Stop #7 of the Men's 2018 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: August 10-21

WHERE: Teahupo'o, Tahiti (largest island in the Windward group of French Polynesia)

DEFENDING EVENT CHAMPION: Julian Wilson

TIME ZONE: Teahupo'o, Tahiti is 6 hours behind the US East Coast and 3 hours behind the US West Coast.

This means that 8 am, August 10th in Tahiti is:

8 pm, August 10th in France

7 pm, August 10th in United Kingdom

2 pm, August 10th in New York

11 am, August 10th in Los Angeles

8 am, August 10th in Honolulu

Plan accordingly. If your time zone equivalent is not listed above, we recommend visiting www.TimeAndDate.com to see yours.

WILDCARDS / INJURIES / INJURY REPLACEMENTS: (Updated August 7th, 2018) Caio Ibelli and John John Florence are both OUT of the Tahiti Pro due to injury. They have been replaced by Miguel Pupo and Wiggolly Dantas. Wildcards have yet to be announced.

EVENT WEBSITE: Tune in to the WSL's event live at WorldSurfLeague.com

HEAT DRAW:

2018 Tahiti Pro Teahupoo

Round One:

Heat 1: Wade Carmichael, Ezekiel Lau, Ian Gouveia

Heat 2: Jordy Smith, Sebastian Zietz, Miguel Pupo

Heat 3: Italo Ferreira, Tomas Hermes, Kelly Slater

Heat 4: Gabriel Medina, Joel Parkinson, Wiggolly Dantas

Heat 5: Julian Wilson, Yago Dora, TBA

Heat 6: Filipe Toledo, Connor O'Leary, TBA

Heat 7: Willian Cardoso, Jeremy Flores, Joan Duru

Heat 8: Michel Bourez, Frederico Morais, Michael February

Heat 9: Griffin Colapinto, Kanon Igarashi, Keanu Asing

Heat 10: Owen Wright, Adriano DeSouza, Matt Wilkinson

Heat 11: Conner Coffin, Kolohe Andino, Pat Gudauskas

Heat 12: Michael Rodrigues, Adrian Buchan, Jesse Mendes

FANTASY SPIN: Trade your teams NOW for the Tahii Pro. Trading closes the moment the first wave of Heat One, Round One is taken. Visit FantasySurfer.com to choose your team now.