With the inaugural event of the 2023 season now in the review mirror, all sights are set on the upcoming Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, the second stop on the Hawaiian leg of the ‘CT season. Will Carissa Moore and Jack Robbo continue their winning streak? Or will Barron Mamiya and Brisa Hennessy pull repeats of their victories last year? Only time will tell.

Continue reading for the who, what, when, how and all that good stuff of the upcoming event below. And don’t forget to set your FantasySurfer teams now!

WHO: The Men’s WSL Championship Tour Top 34 + 2 wildcards, & the Women’s WSL Championship Tour Top 17 + 1 wildcard.

WHAT: Event no. 2 of 11 on the 2023 World Championship Tour.

WHEN: Event waiting period begins on Feb 12th, at 8am local time. Event waiting period ends on February 23rd, 2023.

WHERE: Sunset Beach on the North Shore of Oahu in the state of Hawaii, USA.

HOW TO WATCH: Tune in to WorldSurfLeague.com for live event coverage and come back here to Surfer.com for daily event wrap-ups.

PAST EVENT WINNERS: There are 5 current surfers on tour who have won at Sunset Beach previously; Stephanie Gilmore(2008), Carissa Moore(2009), Brisa Hennessey(2022), Tyler Wright(2010), and Barron Mamiya (2022)

INJURY UPDATE: As of today (Feb 9) there are no injury withdrawls to officially report. On the women’s side Johanne Defay and Sophie McCulloch both missed the Pipe event dur to injury, but have not officially been ruled out for Sunset – yet. On the men’s side – Ramzi Boukheim missed Pipeline due to an injured lower leg and could be ruled out for Sunset as well.

WILDCARDS: As of yesterday (Feb 9), we have a large slate of wildcards and injury replacements to announce.

IN:

Women – Zoe McDougall, Teresa Bonvalot, Luana Silva

Men – Keanu Asing, Kai Lenny, Carlos Munoz, Eli Hanneman

OUT:

Women – Johanne Defay, Sophie, McCulloch

Men – Ramzi Boukhiam, Jadson Andre

HEAT DRAW:

MENS 2023 Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Heat 1: Kanoa Igarashi, Matthew McGillivray, Michael Rodrigues

Heat 2: Caio Ibelli, Barron Mamiya, Ezekiel Lau

Heat 3: Ethan Ewing, Nat Young, Carlos Munoz*

Heat 4: Italo Ferreira, Seth Moniz, Keanu Asing*

Heat 5: Jack Robinson, Jake Marshall, Eli Hanneman*

Heat 6: Filipe Toledo, Liam O’Brien, Kai Lenny*

Heat 7: Miguel Pupo, Kelly Slater, Maxime Huscenot

Heat 8: John Florence, Joao Chianca, Jackson Baker

Heat 9: Griffin Colapinto, Samuel Pupo, Ian Gentil

Heat 10: Callum Robson, Yago Dora, Rio Waida

Heat 11: Jordy Smith, Leo Fioravanti, Kolohe Andino

Heat 12: Gabriel Medina, Connor O’Leary, Ryan Callinan

——————–

WOMENS 2023 Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Heat 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb, Molly Picklum, Teresa Bonvalot*

Heat 2: Stephanie Gilmore, Isabella Nichols, Zoe McDougall*

Heat 3: Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, Luana Silva*

Heat 4: Brisa Hennessey, Courtney Conlogue, Sally Fitzgibbons

Heat 5: Tyler Wright, Bettylou Sakura Johnson, Caitlin Simmers

Heat 6: Lakey Peterson, Gabriela Bryan, Macy Callaghan

* – Wildcard / Injury replacement