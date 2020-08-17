Whether you live in the mountains, by the sea, in the desert, jungle or anywhere in between, getting up and staying active year round can be tricky for some people. Summer is when people feel most apt to get up and out, but an active daily routine or lifestyle has benefits that reach far beyond any given season. That said, its summer here in the northern hemisphere! Time to turn off Netflix, vacate the couch and get up and moving. Living an active lifestyle is known to be important for both your physical and emotional wellbeing, so how could incorporating CBD help you keep your active lifestyle in full-motion?

Creating Your Ideal Mindset

Maintaining a healthy diet and doing regular exercise are proven to aid in mental health. But you know what can really mess up your motivation to lace up those sneakers, shut down the iPad banana bread recipes and leave the kitchen? Being anxious, depressed and stressed.

CBD, though still in the early phases of clinical studies and research, is thought to have positive impacts on anxiety and other mental health disorders. CBD, otherwise known as cannabidiol, interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system (or ESC) to regulate mood, pain mitigation, sleep, appetite, and more through receptors that block or transmit messages to the brain. CBD is so effective because it works directly with your body. This direct interaction enables you to use CBD to get in the right head space to stay active and in motion as it can block receptors from sending messages to the brain that lead to stress, panic or anxiety. One of the fastest ways to feel these effects is through sublingual consumption, aka, you are taking CBD orally.

Maintaining the Body’s Motion

Being active, especially when you are consistent and exerting yourself a few times a week or even every day, can take a major toll on your body. Most everyone has felt post-workout exhaustion, giving you that “jello” feeling in the legs and arms, followed by more soreness and reduced range of motion the next day. CBD may be able to help keep your body feeling good and in less need of recovery, so you can keep up your active lifestyle without pause.

Through its anti-inflammatory and high antioxidant properties and limited but emerging research, CBD is thought to help with both pain and inflammation. CBD can be useful both before and after a vigorous day or specific activity, especially through topical application. Grab a CBD lotion, ointment or balm to target the areas that need some aid in staying comfortably active.

Better Sleep for Better Days

We all want to get those glorious eight hours of sleep every night, but sometimes the restlessness strikes and insomnia kicks in. Being deprived of sleep can take a big toll on mental and physical health alike. Luckily for us all, CBD has been shown to positively impact sleep and the promotion of homeostasis. Though studies are still emerging, anecdotal evidence suggests CBD can promote relaxation which can lead to improved sleep.

Consuming CBD sublingually is the fastest way to feel effects, so an oil or tincture is a great option as a sleep-aid. But it gets even better! There are specific CBD products, like Tribe CBD’s Sleep Shot, crafted with high quality CBD, melatonin and other natural sleep aids, are made specifically to help promote better sleep.

CBD for Active Lifestyles

Staying active can be difficult, but the reward is well worth while. CBD can help you maintain an active lifestyle by getting you in the right head space to get up and out, keeping your body in motion comfortably, and by allowing the proper rest and recovery in between. Always turn to CBD companies with reliable products, proved by third-party test results. Check out Tribe CBD for carefully crafted products, backed by lab-test results, and created with quality in mind from seed to sale. Tribe was made with the active person in mind, from the Broad-Spectrum Cold Therapy CBD Cream to their Broad-Spectrum Hemp CBD Energy Shots