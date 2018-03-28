How To: Not Be Injured by a Surfboard

Raglan Surf Report is back with another lesson in surf etiquette. This time it’s a tutorial on not ditching your board at people while they’re enjoying a nice tube ride. It’s also a helpful explainer on the dangerous pointy bits of a surfboard--the parts to avoid.

I learned a lot, personally.

The video ends by advancing the controversial position that soft-tops are the only acceptable boards when it comes to accidental, or purposeful spearings. Watch and learn (and laugh).

