2018 Rip Curl GromSearch presented by Banzai Bowls Ready to Kick Off

Costa Mesa, CA (June 1, 2018): The GromSearch is returning for its 19th consecutive year! In our search for top junior talent, we'll get to watch over 2,000+ competitors, as they battle it out across 7 international territories. Former competitors include current WSL Championship Tour stars; Gabriel Medina, Kolohe Andino, Filipe Toledo, Owen Wright, Jordy Smith, Matt Wilkinson, Tyler Wright, Steph Gilmore, and Sally Fitzgibbons.

The North America Rip Curl GromSearch series, presented by Banzai Bowls, is taking off with Stop #1 at Huntington Beach Pier, June 2nd and 3rd. A packed beach of 168 contestants featuring surfers from all over California, Hawaii, and the East Coast, guarantees an excellent level of surfing to be showcased.

Not only will the Groms be competing for cash prizes, trophies, and bragging rights, but the top four finishers in each division will earn a coveted invitation to compete in the RCGS National Final, set to be held for the first time at C-Street, Ventura, CA. Top contenders featured this weekend include Kade Matson, Crosby Colapinto, Jett Schilling, Jackson Bunch, and Samantha Sibley.

GromSearch official forecasting partner Surfline.com predicts a run of SW swell staying consistent all weekend bringing in 2-3 ft. waves to greet competitors. Break out the boardshorts and sandals because skies will be nice and sunny with temperatures in the 70's!

For event registration, info, and updates, head to www.ripcurl.com/gromsearch. Stay tuned to Surfline.com for all post-event coverage; highlight videos, photos and more. Follow along with our Instagram story to catch the action live @ripcurl_usa.

GromSearch could not be possible without the tremendous support of our amazing sponsors; Banzai Bowls, Flexfit, POSCA, Surfline, Hydro Flask, Surface, ...LOST Surfboards, RXBar, FCS, Oakley and Wahoo's Fish Tacos.

For media inquiries please contact Rip Curl Marketing Assistant Nicolle Saito: nsaito@ripcurl.com

About the GromSearch:

Since Rip Curl developed the concept for the GromSearch events in 1999, the series has spread throughout the surfing world and now culminates with an International final held at a different location each year. The worldwide series is held for male and female surfers aged 16 years and under, commonly referred to as "groms", with the aim of the GromSearch to nurture and recruit the next generation of surfers at a grassroots level.

Former GromSearch champions include current WSL World Tour stars; Gabriel Medina, Owen Wright, Jordy Smith, Matt Wilkinson, Kolohe Andino, Tyler Wright, Stephanie Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons.