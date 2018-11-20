Developed in collaboration with surf team rider Dane Reynolds, Vans reveals two new seasonal colorways of the surf lifestyle footwear silhouette, the Paradoxxx. Released earlier this summer, the Paradoxxx draws inspiration from the reserved nature of Dane Reynolds' bold character and combines it with a classic Vans aesthetic to create an eye-catching, minimalist design.

Highlighted in porcelain rose and black for the holiday season, the Paradoxxx features retro-styled durable cupsoles, engineered with Vans UltraCush Lite drop-in insoles for superior comfort and support. Inspired by his childhood upbringing in the '90's, the Paradoxxx blends Dane's skate and surf influences to create a simple, yet timeless look with Vans' original Flying V logo on the quarter panel and portrays a vintage "Off The Wall" cotton label sewn onto the tongue.

An unparalleled craftsman on and off a surfboard, Dane Reynolds' creative direction and vital feedback and have been a continuous influence on Vans Surf product since joining the Vans family in 2011. Dane's modest and progressive talent shines through in Vans' all-new Paradoxxx.

Also offered in all-black with white contrast stitching, the new colorways of the Paradoxxx are available online and in-stores now. To learn more about Dane Reynolds and Vans surf footwear, visit Vans.com/Surf.

