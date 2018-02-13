Dragon & Mick Fanning release his signature sunglass, the Baile

Dragon, the internationally recognized, performance eyewear brand with deep ties to the action sports world, is proud to announce the release of the "Baile" sunglass - a premium, lightweight frame with a classic silhouette and purpose-driven features.

Featuring clean lines and an active profile, the Baile's design was informed by inspiration from by three-time World Champion surfer Mick Fanning. The name "Baile" (pronounced Bahl-yay) is a Gaelic word for "home" or "place," which is a nod to Fanning's familial Irish heritage.

"I want a pair that is comfortable and easy to wear," says Fanning about the design. "Something you can wear universally. Simple. Clean. Strong."

Fanning has been a Dragon athlete for over a decade, and this signature frame marks the latest collaborative effort born from the longtime partnership between Dragon and the legendary surfer's storied career.

Offering 100-percent UV protection, the Baile is crafted from lightweight injection molded Grilamid for comfort and all-day wearability. Additionally, the 4-Base curvature of the lenses have a stylishly flat profile that fit comfortably on your face and in your pocket. The Baile sunglasses retail from $130.

The styles available in H2O Floatable are crafted with high quality lightweight materials and injection molded nylon lenses so the frame floats in water. Furthermore, all lenses come standard with our hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings, and are hardened for impact and scratch resistance. The H2O Floatable Baile styles are priced at $190 retail.

Each pair comes in custom designed packaging that features an amazing photo of Fanning surfing at Jeffrey's Bay in South Africa, a world famous surf destination. "I just didn't want to be stuck with your standard surfing picture on a box," Fanning says of the photo. "I wanted something a bit more artsy and sort of timeless - and I think the speed blur does that. Plus, the board that I'm riding is a twinny that I shaped."

Available in four distinct colors including Matte Black with Performance Polarized smoke lenses; Matte Crystal Shadow H2O Floatable with Performance Polarized Blue Ion lenses; Matte Black H2O Floatable with smoke lenses; and Shiny Black with smoke lenses.

The Baile is available online and at retailers nationwide. To learn more about the Baile and Dragon's other premium products, visit dragonalliance.com.

# # #

Based in San Clemente, California, Dragon is an internationally recognized, leading performance eyewear brand for those seeking expert craftsmanship, high-level performance and innovative design. Since 1993, our world class collection of athletes and ambassadors helped pioneer and inspire our wide range of products, while our heritage from surf, snow and MX culture illustrates our ongoing celebration of an active, impassioned lifestyle. By focusing on technical breakthroughs and progressively designed products, Dragon has fast become a worldwide leader in premium eyewear offerings.

Dragon & Mick Fanning Introduce the Baile sunglass from Dragon on Vimeo.