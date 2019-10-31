Photo Credit: WSL / CHLALA

Sunset Beach, Hawaii (October 30, 2019) – The Vans Pro presented by HIC, a WSL QS 3,000 event, saw more XL surf churn through the football field-sized stadium of Sunset Beach with wave face heights continuing to push fifteen-feet. Yesterday’s conditions were considered a completely different sport than what the rest of the QS sees over the year, given the amount of physical exertion that the wave demands from athletes. Perseverance was key and most of the bright moments went hand in hand with hold downs, wipeouts and broken boards. Athletes struggled to stay alive in the competition and earn qualification, points and prestige at one of the greatest stages in surfing as the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing season ignites. CT surfer and 2012 Vans Triple Crown Champion Sebastian Zietz came out firing in Round 3 with a 9.0 (out of a possible 10) after drawing a high line into the barrel and grabbing rail for a stylish kickout. With impeccable positioning, Zietz joined the select few who earned near-perfect scores.

Zietz recently returned home after the European leg of the CT and is happy to be back in Hawaii. “To be in warm water and beautiful waves and weather, close to family, it’s always nice to come back,” he continued. Part of an illustrious list of homegrown Hawaii Champions, Zietz’s career was elevated in 2012 during the Vans Triple Crown after he won the Hawaiian Pro and placed third at the Vans World Cup to then qualify for the 2013 CT.

Zietz advanced into Round 4 along with Te Kehukehu Butler, while former event winner Danny Fuller had a shocker elimination along with Vans Pro rookie Jackson Butler. Another upset came after one of the more suspenseful heats of the day with Finn McGill, Michael O’Shaughnessy, Tristan Guilbaud and Jorgann Couzinet when a flurry of waves came in the final seconds of the heat.

For the first time ever, CT competitor Griffin Colapinto and younger brother Crosby Colapinto competed against each other with an underdog finish that created another shocking upset. The siblings went against young gun Jett Schilling and WSL Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional title contender Gavin Gillette and it was the two youngest, Crosby, 18, and Schilling, 16, that advanced, respectively.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever competed at Sunset and I knew it was going to be a super gnarly heat,” said Schilling. “I was hoping for a few more waves, but it still turned out great as I caught two good ones. I hang out with the Colapinto’s every day back home, so it was pretty surreal competing against both of them. I’m just so stoked to make it through!”

A San Clemente, California native, Schilling surfed well beyond his years today and earned the best wave of the heat, a 5.73 for a down-the-line backside snap followed by another strong turn. He is now onto Finals day and will surf against McGillivray, Jack Robinson (AUS) and Miguel Tudela (PER) in Round 4 Heat 3 once competition resumes.

