The world's best big-wave surfers will gather to challenge for the 2018 Women's Waimea Bay Championship after a lack of swell prevented the event from running in 2017

Red Bull Queen of the Bay returns with a holding period of October 1 through November 21, 2018 and looks to crown the Women's Waimea Bay Champion in the first-ever all-women big-wave surf competition. The event honors Hawaiian

female surfer, Queen Ka'ahumanu, the first Kuhina Nui, and other powerful Hawaiian women who have worked tirelessly to break down barriers in surfing. Red Bull Queen of the Bay was slated to first run in 2017, but was postponed due to a lack of appropriate swell in the bay.

"I am very excited that Red Bull Queen of the Bay is coming back this year," said North Shore native big-wave rider Emily Erickson. "Fingers crossed we get the weather and waves we need to bring this to life at Waimea."

The North Shore is the mecca for not only big-wave surfing, but for the entire surf world – Waimea Bay is its grandstand. "It's really important to me and some of the other girls to show what we can do. I have a lot of respect for Waimea Bay and the history of women's surfing," says Hawaiian surfer Makani Adric. "You do get an adrenaline rush and it's a dream to be surfing there."

The contest will feature many of the top, most recognizable names in professional women’s surfing from around the world including contestants from Australia, Brazil, France, Guatemala, Portugal, Japan, USA and Hawai’i based pro-surfers:

1. Makani Adric, Hawaii

2. Paige Alms, Hawaii

3. Joana Andrade, Portugal

4. Justine Dupont, France

5. Emily Erickson, Hawaii

6. Michaela Fregonese, Brazil

7. Brittany Gomulka, USA

8. Claudia Goncalves, Brazil

9. Raquel Heckert, Brazil

10. Keala Kennelly, Hawaii

11. Sheila Lee, USA

12. Blake Lefkoe, USA

13. Andrea Moller, Brazil

14. Kelta O’Rourke, Hawaii

15. Nicole Pacelli, Brazil

16. Felicity Palmateer, Australia

17. Emilia Perry, Hawaii

18. Polly Ralda, Guatemala

19. Momo Sakuma, Japan

20. Kiyomi Sheppard, Japan

21. Jamilah Star, USA

22. Jenny Useldinger, USA

23. Bianca Valenti, USA

24. Silvia Nabuco, Brazil

25. Laura Enever, Australia

26. Wrenna Delgado, USA

"We are honored to be bringing this big wave event to our community," said contest director Betty Depolito. "We are remembering women who changed the perspective of what women should be. Through their memory we celebrate the current women big wave surfers at Red Bull Queen of the Bay."

Red Bull Queen of the Bay will be livestreamed across the Red Bull Surfing Facebook page. For more information on this historic event, please visit redbull.com/queenofthebay.

ABOUT BETTY DEPOLITO

Contest Director, Betty “Banzai” Depolito, has made an impact charging big waves all over the world, including Waimea Bay, since 1979. “Banzai Betty” is a pioneer of women’s surfing videos, reporting, media and production. Depolito also has produced and directed many surf competitions like The North Shore Tow-In and The Pipeline Women's Pro. She also produces the FlHi Girls Surfing & Sports TV show.

