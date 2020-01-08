Photo Credit: Vans.com

For fun-loving Australian Harry Bryant, Vans Mod Slip-On is the perfect mix of modern and multi-functional.

Costa Mesa, CALIF. (January 7, 2020) – While it’s never easy to improve upon a classic, Vans is confident we’ve done just that with the Mod Slip-On. New for spring, the hybrid design melds the Slip-on’s DNA with a modern twist: Vans’ RapidWeld detailing, adding durability, reducing weight and eliminating bulk.

Marking a major milestone in the pursuit of combining heritage, style and progressive technology, the Mod Slip-On features Vans’ UltraCush midsole for comfort, and UltimateWaffle cupsole outsole – a combination of superior grip and uncompromising support and flex, rolled into a translucent, full-length, molded midsole and internal shank.

A minimal but supportive upper with a flexible heel counter allows for easy, all day on-and-off comfort.

Available in a hero checkerboard marshmallow colorway, the Mod Slip-On is the ultimate everyday shoe for those craving design innovation and a classic silhouette. Case in point: the Mod Slip-On is the shoe-of-choice for Sunshine Coast native Harry Bryant. The Australian crowd favorite, and his fun-loving, down-to-earth approach to surfing, plays an integral role as Vans Surf continues its evolution with shoes like the Mod Slip-On.

The Mod Slip-On in hero checkerboard marshmallow are now available worldwide at authorized Vans retailers and Vans.com/surf.

