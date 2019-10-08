Photo Credit: Freestyle USA

October 7th, 2019 – Freestyle USA is proud to announce that it has entered into an agreement with World Class Woman’s Surfing Champion Caroline Marks to represent Freestyle as its Brand Ambassador. Caroline Marks made history in 2017 at age 15 when she became the youngest surfer ever to qualify for the women’s Championship Tour. Originally from Melbourne Beach, Florida, she moved with her family to San Clemente CA where she made her mark in the lineups with her explosive attack. She went on to win national NSSA titles in the girls and women’s divisions, two Vans US Open Pro Junior titles and the ISA World Title. In 2018, on her first tour, she won the rookie of the year and ranked No.7 in the world. Caroline’s continues to dominate on the competition circuit and placed first at both the 2019 WSL Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast and WSL QS Florida Pro.

“Caroline represents the strength and performance driven spirit of the Freestyle brand. She is truly an inspiration to her fans and young women everywhere. We are thrilled to welcome her on to the team” says Jeff Gregg CEO of Freestyle USA.

Caroline Marks a longtime fan of the brand says “I have loved Freestyle watches since I was a kid first learning to surf. I am so thrilled to be part of the Freestyle team.”

Caroline joins a team of athlete brand ambassadors comprised of other influential riders such as Luke Davis, Sage Erickson and Amber Torrealba. A watch collaboration is also in the works between Caroline and Freestyle. The watch collaboration is planned for an early 2020 launch and will be a featured piece in Freestyles collection

About Freestyle

The essence of Freestyle is embodied in the youthful freedom found at the nexus of surf, sun, and fun. This colorful, creative and irreverent intersection of California Beach Culture and Ocean Performance yielded Freestyle Watches – an enduring and iconic brand of water-resistant timepieces epitomized by the Shark Watch. Amplified like a music festival, calculated like the tide, and fun like a day at the beach, Freestyle is the world’s original and most trusted watersports watch. Welcome to our ocean, put your phone in a safe place, and dive in. Freestyle USA is independently owned and operated. For more information or to request a press kit please contact Wilson Troche at wilson@freestyleusa.com. www.freestyleusa.com