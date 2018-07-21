FROM YOUNG GUNS TO TODAY’S TOP PROS TO HALL OF FAME LEGENDS — THIS FILM HAS IT ALL

Three generations, one film and countless adventures around the world "Generations, The Movie" is Quiksilver's latest surf feature. The movie features Quiksilver's top WSL stars and freesurfers including Mikey Wright, Jeremy Flores, Jesse Mendes, Mikey February, Kael Walsh, Zeke Lau, Connor O'Leary, Kanoa Igarashi, Koa Rothman, Leonardo Fioravanti and more.

Meanwhile a legends section highlights some of the brand's longtime riders that are undisputed icons in the sport including 4 x World Champion Mark Richards and 2 x World Champion Tom Carroll among others. Rounding out the generations concept, there's a glimpse into the exciting future with Kade Matson, Marco Mignot, Sebastian Williams, Rio Waida and more in the Young Guns part.

"Quiksilver has a long history dating back to 1984 of showing the best surfers in the world riding the most impressive waves," says Quiksilver General Manager Garry Wall. The brand's first video, "Performers," marked a new chapter in surf movies as it was the first to be released direct to home video on VHS.

"The way we share content has changed, but the idea with a surf film is the same: showcase the best in the world and inspire others to get out and surf. Funny enough, some of the riders in that first film are still ripping and have waves in the legends section."

Catch "Generations, the Movie"on tour throughout the East and West Coasts this summer.

For more information visit https://www.quiksilver.com/qs-generations/.

Generations Film Tour Dates

21 August Asbury Park, NJ House of Independence

22 August Hampton, NH Throwback Brewery

23 August St Augustine, FL Café 11

24 August South Florida IWS

25 August Virginia Beach, VA The Shack

1 August Newport Beach, CA Lido Theatre

8 August Santa Cruz, CA FreeLine

9 August Mill Valley, CA ProofLab

11 August Dana Point, CA Hobie

15 August Laguna, CA Quiksilver

16 August Malibu, CA Boardriders

24 August Irvine, CA Quiksilver Spectrum Center

About Quiksilver

Quiksilver is the emblematic boardsports brand of Boardriders, Inc., founded by a group of surfing enthusiasts in Australia in 1969. True to a unique lifestyle, Quiksilver holds passion, authenticity and innovation as fundamental values. The brand’s identity is represented by its logo: a mountain inside a wave symbolizing its attachment to boardsports and its environments, the sea and the slopes. Quiksilver products cover the entire range of sportswear, accessories and boardsports gear. Quiksilver is also intimately associated with the very best athletes and the biggest events in the history of boardsports. More information on www.quiksilver.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for regular updates.