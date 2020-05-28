Thalia Surf has teamed up with the master of the mind bending line Geoff McFetridge on a new piece of surf inspired artwork. McFetridge’s simple line drawings are akin to a visual daydream; inviting us to loosen our grip on our perceived reality, and embrace something a little more fantastic. The Geoff McFetridge for Thalia Surf artwork is featured on both Thalia’s limited edition Vans “Foot The Bill” program shoes, and an exclusive Thalia Surf pocket tee.

The Vans “Foot The Bill” program was created to help small businesses during this time of economic uncertainty. Vans opened this program up to a group of core surf and skate shops, giving them the ability to custom design a shoe through their Vans customizer feature, with the profits from each sale going to the shop that designed the shoe.

Website: https://thaliasurf.com/

Photo Credit: Thalia

Link to Shirt: https://thaliasurf.com/collections/mens-tees/products/thalia-surf-x-geoff-mcfetridge-mens-tee

Tee is $34.95 and made of ultra soft medium weight cotton with a screen printed graphic on the front chest pocket and shirt back.

Thalia Surf blog on the collaboration:

https://thaliasurf.com/blogs/thalia-surf-blog/geoff-mcfetridge-for-thalia-surf

We are currently working with Vans and their campaign Foot the Bill. We had the pleasure of using this artwork from Geoff McFetridge on a pair of custom classic slip-on shoes from Vans.

Photo Credit: Vans

Purchase Vans “Foot The Bill” Shoes:

https://www.vans.com/customizer.slip-on-classic.html?recipe=6924fb7dae18693e0e93715c1975fb04&icn=FTB_thalia

Proceeds from shoe sales go to support Thalia Surf.

These shoes are $90.00, and can be customized on vans website.

Thalia Surf blog post about the Foot the Bill campaign:

https://thaliasurf.com/blogs/thalia-surf-blog/foot-the-bill-vans-x-thalia-x-g-mcfetridge