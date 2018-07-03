OTIS Eyewear is very pleased to announce that Greg Long, one of the most decorated big- wave surfers of the modern era, champion of ocean-protection and environmental stewardship (and sometimes West Australian local) has joined the brand as an ambassador, mentor and friend.

Launched in 2000 in Yallingup, Western Australia, OTIS was founded on the principle of high quality, durable and environmentally sensitive eyewear, its entire collection built with naturally-sourced mineral glass lenses since its foundation in 2000. With operations in Australia, California, New Zealand and Indonesia, OTIS is expanding in

international markets and is delighted to have Greg join the group to share the next phase of our development and brand journey.

OTIS Eyewear CEO Nathan Omodei commented "Our relationship with Greg is low-key and very much based on respect for mutual objectives and values. Of course, we admire Greg's surfing achievements, but more than that, we admire the values Greg embodies in his broader ambassadorial role in the surfing world. He stands for the things OTIS also stands for".

Greg commented "I am grateful and honoured to be aligning energies with OTIS and the amazing team that is behind the brand. They are a company true to their roots and core values as humble, passionate surfers and we both share a mutual interest in creating and using only the highest quality of products with the smallest impact on our natural world. I genuinely look forward to further exploring and developing even more environmentally conscious materials and products and surfing alongside the OTIS family.

Greg has already spent time with the OTIS design and sales teams in their offices in both California and Western Australia, and is already involved with future projects. For more information, please contact Stephen Gerard at OTIS Eyewear on stephen@leisurecollectiveinc.com