San Francisco, CA - Sep. 13, 2018 - OluKai is working with long-time partner, Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) to bringing awareness to single-use plastic pollution and climate change through the Alahula Kai o Maleka voyage. The Hikianalia, a traditional Polynesian voyaging canoe, is sailing more than 2,800 miles across the Pacific from Hawaii to California, carrying a message about the critical need to protect our Island Earth.

To mark this purposeful voyage, OluKai is releasing a commemorative sandal. The Hikianalia sandal features laser-etched art in the leather footbed depicting the voyaging canoe and the constellation Hānaiakamalama - a guiding light of navigators for finding the Hawaiian Islands.

The strap features an embossing of the Kai Aniani pattern, created by Hawaiian artist Keola Nakaʻahiki Rapozo, symbolizing the Ipu Ka Honua, reflection of the skyscape in a bowl of water. The limited-edition menʻs sandal will be available for purchase on site at the arrival festival for the Hikianalia in San Francisco, and online at OluKai.com starting September 16, 2018.

OluKai supports PVS through initiatives such as membership benefits, donating proceeds from sales, raising awareness of the Voyaging Society and their goals, in addition to PVS being one of the Ama OluKai Foundation partners. OluKai is honored to support this voyage.

More About the Alahula Kai o Maleka Voyage:

The Hikianalia is set to arrive in San Francisco on Sunday, September 16th, to coincide with the Global Climate Action Summit. A 13-person crew is sailing the solar and wind-powered canoe using ancient Polynesian wayfinding techniques, following cues from the sun, stars, waves and birds, without the use of any modern instruments or GPS. The Hikianalia crew is collecting samples of plastic in the ocean along the way to assist in plastic pollution research.

"A thriving earth depends on the health of our oceans. Our hope is that the Alahula Kai O Maleka Voyage will bring more attention to the critical need for action to save our oceans now for the future of humanity," said Nainoa Thompson, president, Polynesian Voyaging Society. "We appreciate the efforts of OluKai to support this voyage by amplifying this message," he added.

A cultural festival will take place on the 16th to mark Hikianalia's arrival; canoe tours and crew interviews will be available the 17th and the 18th from 10AM until 5PM.

Hikianalia Arrival Details:

Who: Polynesian Voyaging Society and OluKai

What: Alahula Kai o Maleka Voyage arrival Festival

When: Arrival festival, September 16, 2018. Canoe Tours September 17 & 18, 10AM-5PM

Where: San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove

Why: To build a movement that changes worldview and inspires action towards a world with a thriving environment

For more information on the Alahula Kai o Maleka voyage and the sandals visit OluKai.com.

About Polynesian Voyaging Society:

The Polynesian Voyaging Society was founded in 1973 on a legacy of Pacific Ocean exploration, seeking to perpetuate the art and science of traditional Polynesian voyaging and the spirit of exploration through experiential educational programs that inspire students and their communities to respect and care for themselves, one another, and their natural and cultural environments. For more information about the Polynesian Voyaging Society and the Worldwide Voyage, visit www.hokulea.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About OluKai:

OluKai is a sought after lifestyle brand that believes everyone, no matter where they are, can live Aloha. OluKai products feature thoughtful design elements and handcrafted details inspired by the ocean lifestyle. We are committed to partnering with best-of-class retailers with whom we share an unwavering pursuit of excellence. OluKai’s spirit is shared by others through the Ama OluKai Foundation, a 501(c)(3) created to formalize the company's giveback initiatives. Every OluKai sold supports Ama OluKai Foundation's mission in Hawaii. For more information visit www.OluKai.com or #AnywhereAloha.