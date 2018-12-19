Founded out of necessity, Hook + Gaff Watch Company has crafted another watch combining classic design principles with extreme performance. The South Carolina-based watch company has officially begun selling the new King Tide Watch on November 15, 2018.

Tide watches track the water's tidal cycle for a specific location, showing the times for high and low tides, as well as measurement of those tides (typically in feet). Tides affect not just where you can fish but what you're fishing for. Knowing these conditions is extremely useful for coastal fisherman, and also helps surfers know when the wave conditions will be best, and for recreational boaters that don't want to risk the embarrassment of getting stuck on a sandbar.

But the Hook + Gaff King Tide watch has a unique edge. The King Tide watch is analog, as opposed to most other tide watches on the market being digital. "There is a shift back to analog tide watches. Most digital tide watches have specific preprogrammed locations, like for Charleston and Wilmington for example. But the tides in those neighboring areas can be drastically different and more dramatic, so your tide watch won't always be accurate.

Our analog tide watch is awesome because it has the ability to set the precise stage of the tide for your location." said Michael Sims, founder of Hook + Gaff Watch Company. The Hook + Gaff King Tide watch's analog tide indicator provides precision and accuracy to set the local tide anywhere on earth, and boasts all of the necessary features needed to support you while you're out on the water. Unlike other outdoor watches where the digital technology will soon be outdated or style is too bulky, Hook + Gaff watches are designed with a classic and timeless style that you can wear at any occasion.

 Left-placed crown for supreme comfort

 Anti-reflective, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal watch face

 41mm screw down case is lightweight titanium; it won't weigh you down and it

doesn't get hot in the sun

 Dive watch certified and water-tight up to 200 meters (600 feet)

 Swiss quartz movement

 Hour markers and hands utilize tritium illumination, 24-hour perpetual glow MB-

Microtec technology (also featured in Hook + Gaff's Sportfisher Black)

 Ability to switch up your style with over 40 interchangeable straps in Italian

Rubber Dive Strap, G10 Nylon, hand-stitched leather, and new woven leather

Hook + Gaff's new King Tide watch is available for sale online at www.hookandgaff.com.

About Hook + Gaff

Hook + Gaff Watch Company was founded out of necessity. Founder Michael Sims searched for a watch that could withstand the rigors of days spent fishing on the open water yet be stylish enough for a night out and everything in between. When Michael's search came up empty handed, he created Hook + Gaff Watch Company, partnered with designer and longtime friend Gash Clayton, and launched the watch brand that's defining rugged luxury. Hook + Gaff creates watches that are sturdy enough in the field and on the water while maintaining that classic look. Hand- assembled by expert watchmakers in the Carolinas, each Hook + Gaff timepiece is meticulously manufactured to be reliable in the most adverse conditions. Hook + Gaff watches are made from scratch-resistant sapphire and lightweight titanium, which is the perfect combination of strength and exquisiteness.

For more information about Hook + Gaff Watch Company and their products, visit HookandGaff.com