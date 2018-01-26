Hydro Flask Expands Award-Winning Unbound Series Collection with New Compact Designs

Bend, OR - Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, is excited to grow its award-winning Unbound Series; Soft Cooler line with two new compact designs. The collection will feature the 15 Liter Soft Cooler Pack and 18 Liter Soft Cooler Tote, allowing consumers to tailor their outings with convenient sizes that provide the punch of a heavily insulated cooler in a lightweight, more portable package.

The new additions join the 22 L Soft Cooler Pack and 24 L Soft Cooler Tote, both launching this spring as Hydro Flask enters the product category while furthering its commitment to insulated products. The Unbound Series has already received accolades from Outside magazine and the OutDoor INDUSTRY AWARDS, recognized for its combination of design aesthetics, functionality and consumer market need.



"The Unbound Series has been thoughtfully designed to reinvent the functionality of soft coolers in a way that can be enjoyed on a daily basis," said Hydro Flask Vice President of Product David Visnack. "These new convenient size options give consumers even more versatility to take their favorite chilled foods and beverages anywhere."

The 15 L Soft Cooler Pack and 18 L Soft Cooler Tote feature Hydro Flask's TempShield; Soft insulation and Advanced Thermal Mapping that distributes insulation where you need it most: at the base where cold is susceptible to loss. The technology helps eliminate temperature transfer to keep food and drinks chilled for up to 48 hours, while also resulting in less bulk and more comfort to create the lightest soft coolers in their class. The True Access; hinged top opening keeps the interior of the pack easy to access for quick packing and easy cleaning, while welded seams and an Aquaseal ® zipper ensure leakproof transport and no water in, and no water out. Both products also boast mildew-resistant, anti-microbial FDA food grade BPA-free liners and a category leading 5-year warranty. The new compact Soft Coolers will retail for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $224.95 each, and will be available in five colors: Black, Goldenrod, Mist, Lagoon and Brick.



Small enough for a park outing yet built tough for the backcountry, the 15 L Soft Cooler Pack features a soft, durable waterproof shell and an ergonomic design for optimal comfort with EVA micro airmesh padded straps and contoured back panel. The puncture, tear and abrasion-resistant compression molded base provides unsupported self-standing when not being worn. The 15 L Soft Cooler Pack also has a dry storage pocket, external cinching straps, a hidden side-slip pocket and two lash strap mounts.



The 18 L Soft Cooler Tote features a comfortable stretch woven shoulder strap, hand carry straps, multiple gear pockets, welded nylon attach mounts and a puncture, tear and abrasion-resistant compression molded base for free-standing capabilities.

Dedicated to uniquely refreshing experiences, innovative design and an unparalleled user experience, Hydro Flask continues to receive accolades for its insulated products. Hydro Flask has been presented with several Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN; and iF Design Awards. The company has expanded its presence globally and has grown to become the number one over-all American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting. Visit Hydro Flask at Outdoor Retailer at booth #51087-UL.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel beverage and food flasks. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to bringing customers Unexpected Refreshment each and every time through the unique combination of temperature, taste and transport. Every bottle features TempShield; double wall insulation to keep beverages at the desired temperature, 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure pure and refreshing taste, and durable powder coat and ergonomic design for the ultimate in transport. Hydro Flasks are stylish, BPA-free, recyclable, and backed by a lifetime warranty. Our giving program, Parks for All, supports the building, restoring and maintaining of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and our mission to save the world from lukewarm at https://www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell®, PUR®, Febreze®, Revlon®, Pro Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®, and Bed Head®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.