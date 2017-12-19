Hydro Flask Expands Global Presence with Distribution in Australia

Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, will expand its growing global presence into the Asia-Pacific market this winter.

Beginning in December 2017, Hydro Flask will launch into Australian retailers through a new strategic partnership with Surf Composites. Key channels include surf, dive, skate, active lifestyle, outdoor and sporting goods.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in a market that so clearly resonates with our brand," said Mike Wallenfels, Global Vice President of Sales at Hydro Flask. "Australia's active, outdoor lifestyle perfectly aligns with our mission to save the world from lukewarm. This is a key step in opening the door for consumers throughout the Asia-Pacific region to bring Hydro Flask along on their everyday adventures."

"Hydro Flask is a natural fit for Australia," said Dave Byrne, owner of Surf Composites. "From the surf and beach communities to the outdoor enthusiasts, I'm thrilled to serve as distributor to bring the brand to thousands of customers who have been eagerly awaiting its arrival."

Australian freesurfer Asher Pacey will help launch Hydro Flask's presence in this market as the brand's newest action sports and active lifestyle ambassador. Alongside the growing lineup of Team Hydro members, Pacey will help promote the brand's mission and core values while sharing stories of inspiration through his social media channels. Pacey will also drive awareness for the brand through a series of short films featured on Hydro Flask's website at https://live.hydroflask.com.

Dedicated to uniquely refreshing experiences, innovative design and an unparalleled user experience, Hydro Flask continues to receive accolades for its insulated products. Hydro Flask has been presented with several Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN™ and iF Design Awards. The company has grown to become the number one over-all American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel beverage and food flasks. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to bringing customers Unexpected Refreshment each and every time through the unique combination of temperature, taste and transport. Every bottle features TempShield™ double wall insulation to keep beverages at the desired temperature, 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure pure and refreshing taste, and durable powder coat and ergonomic design for the ultimate in transport. Hydro Flasks are stylish, BPA-free, recyclable, and backed by a lifetime warranty. Our giving program, Parks for All, supports the building, restoring and maintaining of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and our mission to save the world from lukewarm at https://www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell®, PUR®, Febreze®, Revlon®, Pro Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®, Bed Head®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.