Bend, OR (July 23, 2018) - Hydro Flask , the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, is excited to unveil a new product with the launch of the Cooler Cup™.

The 12 oz Cooler Cup features a versatile two-in-one design that offers dual use as a can and bottle cooler, as well as a compact beverage cup. Accommodating a wide range of container sizes, the new Cooler Cup showcases a removable TPU silicone sleeve that provides a snug fit to lock in narrow bottles or thicker cans. Consumers can also convert the sleeve to a clank-free boot that protects the base when used as a beverage cup. Hydro Flask's proprietary TempShield® double wall vacuum insulation and 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel construction keep drinks icy cold or piping hot for hours, while also protecting contents against flavor transfer, breakage, and the effects of heat and light. Additional features include a durable powder coat for a comfortable hold that keeps hands dry and condensation-free, and a smooth- edge rim for easy sipping. The Hydro Flask 12 oz Cooler Cup will be available in five colors: Black, Graphite, Pacific, Olive and Watermelon and will retail at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $24.95.

"Consumers love the on-the-go performance of our insulated water bottles, and with the introduction of the new Cooler Cup, fans can now enjoy the flexibility to celebrate everyday adventures in whatever form they take," said Hydro Flask Vice President of Product David Visnack.

Dedicated to uniquely refreshing experiences, innovative design and an unparalleled user experience, Hydro Flask continues to receive accolades for its insulated products. Hydro Flask has been presented with several Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN™ and iF Design Awards. The company has grown to become the number one overall American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance insulated products ranging from beverage and food flasks to the new Unbound Series™ soft coolers. Delivering unexpected refreshment, Hydro Flask innovations showcase TempShield™ double-wall vacuum insulation to lock in temperature, 18/8 stainless steel ensuring pure taste and durable, ergonomic design for the ultimate transport. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to making tomorrow better – from using BPA-free, recyclable materials to its charitable giving program Parks For All, which supports the development, maintenance and accessibility of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and our mission to save the world from lukewarm at https://www.hydroflask.com

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited offers creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well- recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell®, PUR®, and Hot Tools®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.