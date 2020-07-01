Brand kicks off Plastic Free July with ongoing global initiative to combat single-use container waste

Bend, OR (July 1, 2020) – Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, HELE) brand, is excited to launch its new #RefillForGood campaign, underlining the brand’s continued global efforts to reduce single-use plastic consumption and waste.

Beginning July 1, 2020, to coincide with Plastic Free July, #RefillForGood encourages consumers to start with small choices that over time lead to big impacts for the planet and future generations – such as choosing reusable containers for beverages and food. The ongoing campaign will launch on Hydro Flask’s official website at www.hydroflask.com/refill-for-good, as well as across the brand’s social media channels.

“We’re thrilled to share #RefillForGood as our rally cry to encourage others to make the switch from single-use plastics to a more sustainable solution,” said Lucas Alberg, PR & Communications Manager at Hydro Flask. “Hydro Flask has been offering reusable products since 2009 and we are continually striving to reduce our plastic footprint and do our part to protect and preserve green spaces everywhere. Choosing reusable alternatives to single-use bottles and containers is a simple and achievable step for all of us.”

“Our #RefillForGood initiative is more than just refilling Hydro Flasks to help eliminate single-use plastics,” said Yiorgos Makris, Hydro Flask Director of Marketing. “It is about refilling for the good of the our health, our bodies and our minds, and for the good of future generations in knowing that the removal of single-use plastics will help preserve parks and public lands to enjoy for years to come.”

In conjunction with the campaign, Hydro Flask will announce its #RefillForGood Advocates – a team of ambassadors, thought leaders and athletes who each take action and advocate for the elimination of single-use plastics through their work and life choices. The advocates include scientists and thought leaders whose goal is to remove single-use plastics from our environment: California-based oceanographer Dr. Sarah-Jeanne Royer; professional surfer and chemist Dr. Cliff Kapono; UK ambassador Laura Sanderson, a Welsh outdoor swimmer who recently conducted a research expedition to collect water samples for micro-plastics analysis while swimming nearly 1,000 km through all 15 of the UK’s national parks; professional surf athletes Lakey Peterson, Paige Alms and Ace Buchanon; professional mountain biker Hannah Barnes; and professional musician Ron Artis.

As part of the campaign and ongoing initiatives Hydro Flask will continue to work with key partners to further amplify awareness, including U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, the U.S. Surf Team and the World Surf League (WSL) – whose joint global efforts aim to eliminate single-use plastics from events, raise awareness through professional athletes, and improve the health of the planet’s oceans. #RefillForGood will also draw attention to the important work of non-profit organizations whose missions align with Hydro Flask’s Parks for All program.

“Our consumers and industry peers recognize that eliminating single-use plastics helps to protect and preserve our environment, which ultimately supports people living healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives,” said Indigo Teiwes, Associate Director of Corporate Responsibility at Hydro Flask. “We’re proud to rally behind #RefillForGood as part of our overarching commitment to build, preserve, maintain and provide better access to public green, and blue, spaces.”

###

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask® is the leader in high-performance insulated products that help people enjoy the things they love to do in the places they love to be. From the number one-selling water bottle to soft good innovations like our Unbound Series™ Soft Coolers and Journey Series™ Hydration Packs, Hydro Flask’s delightfully simple designs and go-anywhere durability always deliver the perfect temperature when you need it. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask inspires active outdoor lives with two simple words: Let’s Go! Its charitable arm, Parks For All, supports the development, maintenance, restoration and accessibility of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. To learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and to see our full lineup of award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.