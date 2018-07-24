- Hydro Flask , the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, is excited to announce the launch of its Skyline Series, a curated design collection inspired by urban lifestyles and landscapes. Additionally, Hydro Flask is expanding its hydration offerings with the release of its Wide Mouth Flex Straw Lid accessory, the limited edition Shave Ice collection, and new spring colors.

Hydro Flask's new Skyline Series features a streamlined color collection reflecting the sights and silhouettes of modern cityscapes. The palette of six contemporary shades highlights two new colorways – Brick and Sky – alongside Black, White, Mist and Stone. Each pairs with a subdued tonal logo for minimal contrast. Spanning multiple product categories, the Skyline Series will include the 15 L Unbound Series™ Soft Cooler Pack and Tote, small Tag Along™ bottle sling, 25 oz Wine Bottle, 10 oz Wine Tumbler, and the 18 oz and 21 oz Standard Mouth bottles. The curated line ranges in manufacturer's suggested retail pricing between $29.95 and $224.95. Launching February 1, the Skyline Series will be available in select cities only and online at www.HydroFlask.com.

"We're excited to introduce the Skyline Series as a modern design evolution of our current customer favorites," said Hydro Flask Vice President of Product David Visnack. "This exclusive collection delivers a fresh style that blends subtle, minimalist aesthetics with the performance and portability to elevate the daily routines of city commuters and urban adventurers."

Hydro Flask further expands its hydration line with its Wide Mouth Flex Straw Lid accessory. The newly revamped design pairs Hydro Flask's popular Flex Strap with a leak-proof straw lid that flips to open for convenient, worry-free sipping on the go. Proprietary Honeycomb Insulation™ inside the lid works in tandem with Hydro Flask's TempShield™ double wall insulation and 18/8 professional-grade stainless steel to help keep your favorite beverage ice cold for hours. Compatible with all Wide Mouth Bottles, the Flex Straw Lid features stainless steel pivots and a moveable strap for comfort while on the move. The lid is easy-to-clean, dishwasher safe and BPA- and phthalate-free. The Flex Straw Lid features four colors for added personalization: Black, Cobalt, Olive and Watermelon, and will be available for purchase as an accessory at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $12.50. Hydro Flask will also offer the 32 oz Wide Mouth with Flex Straw Lid in seven colors, for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $46.95.

Inspired by Hawaii's refreshing summer treat, the limited edition Shave Ice Collection features a three- color ombré design - a first-of-its-kind application for the brand unique to this product release. The line will offer two bottle size options, the 24 oz Standard Mouth and 32 oz Wide Mouth, each available in three different variations of the vibrant ombré hues to celebrate consumers' favorite shave ice combination: Mai Tai, Blue Hawaii and Hawaiian Rainbow. Each features TempShield™ double wall insulation to keep beverages ice cold for 24 hours, or piping hot for up to 12. The Shave Ice Collection will be available for a limited time at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $39.95 for the 24 oz Standard Mouth and $44.95 for the 32 oz Wide Mouth bottle.

Additionally, Hydro Flask will unveil four new colors across its hydration, coffee, drinkware and spirits lineups, as well as select apparel. Combining luxe, soothing tones with energizing hues that connect to a sense of confidence and well-being, the new colors include Lilac, Frost, Watermelon and Jade.

"Summer Outdoor Retailer is the perfect venue to debut these new collections that capture the spirit of fun, adventure and all the good things we associate with summertime," said Hydro Flask Vice President of Product David Visnack.

Dedicated to uniquely refreshing experiences, innovative design and an unparalleled user experience, Hydro Flask continues to receive accolades for its insulated products. Hydro Flask has been presented with several Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN™ and iF Design Awards. The company has grown to become the number one over-all American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance insulated products ranging from beverage and food flasks to the new Unbound Series™ soft coolers. Delivering unexpected refreshment, Hydro Flask innovations showcase TempShield™ double-wall vacuum insulation to lock in temperature, 18/8 stainless steel ensuring pure taste and durable, ergonomic design for the ultimate transport. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to making tomorrow better – from using BPA-free, recyclable materials to its charitable giving program Parks For All, which supports the development, maintenance and accessibility of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and our mission to save the world from lukewarm at https://www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited offers creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well- recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell®, PUR®, and Hot Tools®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.