Hydro Flask, an award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, is excited to announce the launch of a new original song in conjunction with its recently launched brand campaign, "Let's Go," celebrating everyday adventures.

The company partnered with independent musicians Dave Depper of Death Cab for Cutie, and folk singer-songwriter Laura Gibson to release the original single, "Let's Go! (Hydro Flask benefit for the National Park Foundation)." The song began streaming through Spotify and Apple Music on Friday, March 15th.

The song is the first in a series of artist collaborations Hydro Flask will develop to benefit its Parks for All charitable partners. For this release, Hydro Flask will donate $1 for every song stream, up to $10,000, to support the National Park Foundation's efforts to protect and preserve our National Parks.

"We're beyond excited to release this song with Dave and Laura, two artists we love," said Yiorgos Makris, Director of Marketing at Hydro Flask. "The Let's Go! song is a reflection of their connection to the outdoors, as well as our consumers. We hope people enjoy the single and will stream to support the important work of the National Park Foundation in preserving our parks and green spaces."

Along with the release of the song, Hydro Flask also launched a new brand film featuring the song as a backing track, and a short "Making of the Song" video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the recording studio. Fans can view both films on Hydro Flask's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/hydroflask.

The new "Let's Go!" campaign launches as Hydro Flask continues to evolve its high-performance innovations beyond vacuum insulated products. The brand launched into a new category last year with the release of the award-winning Unbound Series™ coolers and will introduce its Journey Series™ insulated hydration packs designed to revolutionize cold water experiences for mountain bikers and hikers later this spring.

"The launch of our new Let's Go! brand campaign is an invitation to the joyful, active lifestyle that Hydro Flask is driven to inspire," said Phyllis Grove, Hydro Flask Vice President of Marketing. "Hydro Flask continues to expand our product offerings and our brand presence and we're excited to be releasing this song and brand video for consumers to enjoy."

Dedicated to uniquely refreshing experiences, innovative design and an unparalleled user experience, Hydro Flask continues to receive accolades for its insulated products. Hydro Flask has been the recipient of several Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN™ and iF Design Awards. The company has grown to become the number one overall American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance insulated products from beverage and food flasks to the new Unbound Series® soft coolers. Believing that every adventure starts with two simple words: Let's Go!, Hydro Flask creates products that facilitate an active and joyful lifestyle. Hydro Flask's innovations showcase TempShield® double-wall vacuum insulation to lock in temperature, 18/8 pro- grade stainless steel to ensure pure taste and durable, ergonomic design for comfort and durability. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to making tomorrow better – from using BPA-free, recyclable materials to its charitable giving program Parks For All, which supports the development, maintenance and accessibility of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and our mission to save the world from lukewarm at www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, and Hot Tools. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.