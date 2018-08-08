Company donates 100 percent of proceeds from July event to non-profit organization working to conserve and protect threatened wild habitats

Bend, OR (August 8, 2018) - Hydro Flask , the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, is honored to award over $79,500 in charitable contributions to The Conservation Alliance as beneficiary of its annual garage sale event, held last month at the company's Bend, Ore. headquarters.

Open to the surrounding Central Oregon community, the July 18 garage sale featured Hydro Flask overstock and discontinued items alongside lightly scratched and dented or unused return merchandise. The event drew upwards of 1,000 attendees between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., generating just over $79,500 in Hydro Flask sales. One hundred percent of proceeds were donated directly to The Conservation Alliance, named this year's non-profit partner in a company-wide nomination and voting process by Hydro Flask employees. Hydro Flask has been a member of The Alliance since 2014 and shares its hometown with the national non-profit organization, also based in Bend.

"It's a joy to support The Conservation Alliance and the great work they do to protect public lands locally, regionally and nationally with their powerhouse Bend-based team," says Indigo Teiwes, senior corporate social responsibility manager at Hydro Flask. "This partnership was truly the Hydro Flask staff choice, reflecting our love for green spaces while perfectly aligning Hydro Flask's mission to ensure they get the attention and protection they deserve as the singular focus of our Parks For All initiative."

Hydro Flask launched its charitable grant and advocacy program Parks For All in January of 2017. Parks For All supports the development, maintenance and accessibility of public green spaces in the U.S. and beyond so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Through the program, Hydro Flask has committed to a series of product donations and cash grants totaling more than $245,000 to date for non-profit organizations whose missions align with working to build, restore and preserve parks.

"Hydro Flask went above-and-beyond in making The Conservation Alliance the beneficiary of their annual Garage Sale, raising nearly $80,000 in a mere five hours," says John Sterling, executive director of The Conservation Alliance. "We will put those funds to good use in our efforts to protect and defend wild lands and waters throughout North America for their recreation and habitat values. We are lucky to share the Bend community with such a creative and generous company."

The Hydro Flask July garage sale marked the fifth event of this magnitude for the company. Hydro Flask partnered with another Bend-based Alliance member, outdoor subscription box company Cairn, Inc., to organize the event.

An additional sale is being planned for late 2018 in Portland, Oregon, where Hydro Flask's warehouse is located, in response to the program's overwhelming success and popularity.

Dedicated to uniquely refreshing experiences, innovative design and an unparalleled user experience, Hydro Flask continues to receive accolades for its insulated products. Hydro Flask has been presented with several Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN™ and iF Design Awards. The company has grown to become the number one overall American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance insulated products ranging from beverage and food flasks to the new Unbound Series™ soft coolers. Delivering unexpected refreshment, Hydro Flask innovations showcase TempShield™ double-wall vacuum insulation to lock in temperature, 18/8 stainless steel ensuring pure taste and durable, ergonomic design for the ultimate transport. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to making tomorrow better – from using BPA-free, recyclable materials to its charitable giving program Parks For All, which supports the development, maintenance and accessibility of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and our mission to save the world from lukewarm at https://www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, and Hot Tools. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http://investor.hotus.com/