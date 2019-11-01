Hyperflex is proud and excited to unveil our latest line of wetsuits. This new wetsuit is made from a 100%
Neoprene free, sustainable, plant based insulating foam called Greenprene®.
Consumers should be careful not to confuse Greenprene® with other products claiming to be Neoprene
free. Hyperflex is the only company on the planet to offer Greenprene®. Most products claiming to be
Neoprene Free do not contain insulating foam and therefore offer no insulating/thermal protection
properties.
The Hyperflex Greenprene® Wetsuit is a true sustainable replacement to the traditional Petroleum based
Neoprene wetsuit. A completely plant based insulating foam that is available in thicknesses from 1 to
7mm.
Greenprene® has been tested and is approved by the United States Department of Agriculture as a
Biobased and Biopreferred product.
The wetsuit also utilizes Bio-SpanTM recycled high stretch laminates and Aqua-SilkTM, a durable abrasion
resistant exterior fabric. Both fabrics are made from recycled plastic water bottles.
All Hyperflex Greenprene® wetsuits are packaged using 100% recycled materials, which are printed using
soy based inks.
A video explaining Greenprene® and its development history can be seen at the following web address.
https://hyperflexusa.com/greenprene
Greenprene® could very well be one of the biggest changes to a surfers thermal protection, since the
inception of the wetsuit!
