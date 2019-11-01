Hyperflex is proud and excited to unveil our latest line of wetsuits. This new wetsuit is made from a 100%

Neoprene free, sustainable, plant based insulating foam called Greenprene®.

Consumers should be careful not to confuse Greenprene® with other products claiming to be Neoprene

free. Hyperflex is the only company on the planet to offer Greenprene®. Most products claiming to be

Neoprene Free do not contain insulating foam and therefore offer no insulating/thermal protection

properties.

The Hyperflex Greenprene® Wetsuit is a true sustainable replacement to the traditional Petroleum based

Neoprene wetsuit. A completely plant based insulating foam that is available in thicknesses from 1 to

7mm.

Photo Credit: Hyperflex

Greenprene® has been tested and is approved by the United States Department of Agriculture as a

Biobased and Biopreferred product.

The wetsuit also utilizes Bio-SpanTM recycled high stretch laminates and Aqua-SilkTM, a durable abrasion

resistant exterior fabric. Both fabrics are made from recycled plastic water bottles.

All Hyperflex Greenprene® wetsuits are packaged using 100% recycled materials, which are printed using

soy based inks.

A video explaining Greenprene® and its development history can be seen at the following web address.

https://hyperflexusa.com/greenprene

Greenprene® could very well be one of the biggest changes to a surfers thermal protection, since the

inception of the wetsuit!