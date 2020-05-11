Designed from a women’s point of view, the Cross Strap Sandal offers an injection of fun and sophistication

Photo Credit: Vans.com

This spring, Vans introduces the Cross Strap Sandal, a new silhouette challenging the perception of what a sandal can be. The fresh design is rooted in Vans Surf’s “Off The Wall” ethos, with an injection of fun and sophistication to the traditional slide.

Fashionable, lightweight, and durable, the Cross Strap Sandal represents a new generation of Vans Surf, also reflected in our roster of talented young riders like Karina Rozunko – one of the most influential and stylish women longboarders in her class.

Bringing the sandal to life, premium leather and synthetic suede-backed cross straps are embossed with the iconic Vans logo. An UltraCush footbed delivers all-day comfort, and a rubber sawtooth tread bottom—crafted with water-based inks and glues— accents the sandal’s style.

Embodying a fresh perspective, Karina and Vans Surf ushers in the Cross Strap sandal with the intention of challenging perceptions and the status quo.

The Cross Strap Sandal is available now at vans.com/surf.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

