Costa Mesa, CALIF. (April 2, 2020) – Shattering the traditional molds of surf apparel and design, the Vans Surf Trunk 2 is a purpose-driven piece of equipment made for surfers for one sole intention: Surfing.

Crafted from top to bottom, inside and out to improve surf performance, the second-generation Surf Trunk 2 is designed to deliver without sacrificing on style. No one is perhaps more qualified to put them to the test than Vans big-wave charger Nathan Florence, who has proven himself time and again in the heaviest waves (including in 2015, when he rode what’s considered the greatest paddled wave in Teahupo’o history).

The Surf Trunk 2’s patent-pending Trunk Lock closure system – Vans’ most progressive waist closure system to date – is the antithesis of status-quo in boardshort construction, providing an easy, adjustable and secure fit.

Building on its genre-defying features, the Surf Trunk 2 features a no-fly front, no inseams, and fully taped seams throughout, preventing the annoyance and irritation of surf rash.

The trunk is crafted using DuPont Sorona fabric, which strikes the perfect balance between superior stretch and strength. Finally, a DWR finish adds a quick-drying element to the super-soft, smooth fabric.

Shaped by the fierce brotherly battle of who could pull into the biggest tube or launch the highest air, Nathan Florence has learned to not back down from anything. Competing around the world at various stops on the WSL Big Wave Tour, Nate’s accomplishments in heavy surf over the past few years speak volumes – including his first-ever contest win at the 2019 Red Bull Cape Fear big-wave contest in Sydney, Australia.

Nathan’s surfing requires locked-in focus in the water. The Surf Trunk 2 is designed for that very purpose, allowing surfers to focus on what truly matters: surfing their best.

The Surf Trunk 2 is now available at Vans retailers and vans.com/surf.

