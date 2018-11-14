Wanning, Hainan, CHINA (November 14, 2018) – The Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational closed out its 17th edition this past weekend in Hainan's famed Riyue Bay in China. For the first time in Duct Tape history, the Hainan invitational presented both a men's and a women's division, crowning Justin Quintal and Chloe Calmon as the China DTI winners. Quintal and Calmon impressed the judges with their impeccable style and skill, taking first place honors amongst a field of 32 total competitors, in addition to and equal prize of $8,000 USD each. Chloe Calmon clinched victory at her first DTI appearance, while Justin Quintal took home his eighth DTI win!

“Vans lets us be ourselves and has allowed me to be part of the family for over 20 years. They truly believe in the vision I've set forth, giving me the creative freedom to lead these talented surfers, and push surfing style to the forefront. I am happy with how we showcased exactly that in China for the first time.”

– Duct Tape Invitational Contest Director and Vans surf Team Rider Joel Tudor.

Hallie Rhor was joined by Tom Payne in second place, surfing with power and grace to earn top Quarterfinal finishes. Honolua Blomfield and Alex Knost's persistent surfing granted them third, marking their second DTI podium appearances of the 2018 season. The inspiring longboarding field also highlighted the Duct Tape's regional wildcard riders, including Yuzuru Shinjo, Tie Zhuang, Monica Guo and Timmei Chou. In honor of another historic moment for the Vans Duct Tape longboarding series, local spectators and the Duct Tape family celebrated a festive weekend of stylish longboarding, live music, screen printing, and single fin graffiti workshops. In addition, Vans hosted the community at a vibrant local skate bowl for a "Cash for Tricks" jam session. See below for the full podium results.

VANS JOEL TUDOR DUCT TAPE INVITATIONAL

HAINAN, CHINA RESULTS

Men's Division

1st – Justin Quintal

2nd – Tom Payne

3rd – Alex Knost

4th – Zack Flores

Women's Division

1st – Chloe Calmon

2nd – Hallie Rhor

3rd – Honolula Blomfield

4th – Victoria Vergara

The Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational in Hainan, China marks the 17th event in the international Vans Duct Tape contest series, reinforcing a global platform for longboarding specialty, and providing a unique festival atmosphere for today's most progressive longboarding icons.

