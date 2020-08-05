Vans surf team rider Karina Rozunko is all about paving her own path. Her first-ever head-to-toe collection with Vans reflects that sentiment, elevating the Southern California longboarder’s deep surf roots and bold, edgy style.

Born and raised in the surf utopia that is San Clemente, California, Karina’s style emanates coastal Southern California and vintage influences, but always with a little bit of her own spunk. Vans’ Karina Rozunko collection combines classic colors inspired by vintage pieces found in Karina’s closet, with progressive, everyday-wear footwear and apparel styles to create a look that nods to surfing’s past while also pushing female surf style to places it hasn’t yet been.

Photo Credit: Vans.com

Headlining the collection is the Sk8-Low Reissue SF in Karina Rozunko honey gold, a Vans’ staple silhouette but with patent leather integrated into the upper for an unexpected twist. A Creeper-style toe adds pattern contrast, while Vans’ UltraCush insole provides extra comfort. In an effort to reduce impact, Karina’s Sk8-Low Reissue SF is made with water-based inks and glues.

Karina also lends her eclectic eye to the Sk8-Hi 38 Decon SF in a soft hedge green with patent leather accents. A Slip-On Platform SF features Checkerboard print in Karina’s signature colors along the inside ankle collar, while the platform style adds a bit of femininity to this classic shoe. Rounding out the footwear offering is the Cayucas Slide Mega Platform and Slide-On sandals, both featuring Checkerboard in Karina’s color palette.

Photo Credit: vans.com

Retro, skate influenced apparel pieces also come to life in the collection, infused with Karina’s DNA. The Karina LS crew in Parisian night is a cotton-jersey, yard-dye stripe boxy fit with a raw-edge hem and Vans logo embroidery on the chest. Following suit is the Karina Boxy Crew, a ringer tee crafted from 100 percent cotton jersey with contrast neck and sleeves in Karina’s signature colors and Vans logo embroidery on the chest. Screen printed on the back of the tee, as well as across the front of the Karina hoodie, is cupid with a heart tattoo, inspired by a Portugal trip: “I was always amused with the flags that had the cherub pictured on them,” Karina recalled. “I think love is important and that’s what it represents to me.”

Perfectly paired with the tees and hoodie, the Karina pant is a Sturdy Stretch high-rise straight leg pant with front patch and back welt pockets. In true Karina style, the kit is polished with cat-eye framed Karina sunglasses in hedge green, and the Karina mini backpack featuring all-over Checkerboard in her signature colors, a front zip pocket and Vans logo embroidering.

Born into a family of surfers, Karina gravitated toward classic longboarding, a once-overlooked subculture of surfing. Today, watching her navigate a single-fin longboard, it’s clear she was fated to ride a log as her athleticism and grace blend into an enviable proclivity to comfortably hang out on the nose of her board.

Vans’ Karina Rozunko Collection is now available at authorized Vans retailers and Vans.com/surf.

Photo Credit: Vans.com

