Outerknown, the sustainable lifestyle brand founded by Kelly Slater and John Moore, moves into spring 2019 with the launch of its first-ever women's collection.

In 2015, professional surfer Kelly Slater and creative director John Moore set out to create a brand that would disrupt the fashion landscape by making a true connection between sustainability and style. Since then, Outerknown has succeeded in building brand affinity within the conscious lifestyle and menswear markets by offering quality products, made with the best partners, and most importantly, with the highest regard for People and Planet.

"We started Outerknown to prove that we could make great clothes using fair labor practices and materials that are not harmful to the environment," says Slater. "Our growing business shows us that people want to make conscious choices about their clothes—you don't have to harm people or the planet for the sake of fashion."

Inspired by and designed for the women who are making change – in their respective fields and in their communities all over the world – Outerknown women's seeks to reach those whose style is led by their intelligence. The debut collection of 17 styles includes a variation of tops, dresses and bottoms in various color ways that all work together to create a versatile wardrobe of effortless, everyday essentials that come with a clean conscience. Incredibly, the entire collection is made of 100% benefit fibers (organic, recycled, and/or regenerated) with prices ranging from $48 – $268.

John Moore adds that over the years, they noticed that Outerknown's customer base was growing beyond just men. "Women were always 'borrowing from the boys' and have continuously showed their support of our ethos, quality and style. We thought it was time to give them pieces they could call their own."

Some of these pieces include the Canyon Dress, Bee Shirt, Sunrose Top and Pacific Kimono, all made of 100% Organic Cotton and produced in collaboration with Piece & Co, an organization working to empower women around the world through textile manufacturing. It is an organization that is near to Outerknown as it parallels the brand's commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

Outerknown women's debut campaign features environmental activist and Trash is for Tossers blogger Lauren Singer, activist and founder of Female Collective, Candace Reels, and model and founder of Chasseresse, Raychel Roberts. "It was important for us to look to women with an authentic connection to People and Planet," says Moore. "Lauren, Candace and Raychel each embody the intelligence, enthusiasm, and drive to leave this planet better than they entered it, and more importantly, are sharing their knowledge to inspire change."

About Outerknown

Founded by professional surfer Kelly Slater and acclaimed designer John Moore, Outerknown is a sustainable lifestyle brand made For People and Planet. Every decision is made with the highest regard for the hands that craft our clothes and the world we call home. From seeds to suppliers to circular design, the mission is to protect natural resources, empower the people crafting our clothes, and inspire change within the industry and beyond by being completely transparent about our process. From our launch, we have created trusted partnerships with companies such as Fair Trade USA, bluesign® and Econyl®. By patterning our supply chain processes around the Fair Labor Association guidelines, we reached full accreditation by the FLA in two and a half years, faster than any other clothing brand ever. Outerknown proves that sustainability and style can be synonymous and neither has to be sacrificed for the other.

Outerknown launched in 2015 and is sold at outerknown.com and at select premium retailers worldwide. For more information about Outerknown, its products, and sustainability efforts, please visit www.Outerknown.com.

