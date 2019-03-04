A post shared by Jack Germain (@germainfilms) on Mar 1, 2019 at 11:27am PST

Saturday, March 9th, Koa Rothman and crew will be hitting the East Coast to show the their “This Is Livin'” movie—a compilation of epic waves and wild times from the filming of their hit vlog of the same name. The party gets started at Jacksonville Beach’s SURFER The Bar at 7pm, so head on down for a night of heavy tubes and hilarious antics with one of Hawaii’s best surfers.

On March 9th, Koa Rothman and Director Jack Germain are bringing their latest film to SURFER The Bar

