Leila’s fun-loving personality and dedication to her pursuits are at the forefront of this elevated comfort-driven collection.

Photo Credit: Vans

This spring, Vans and renowned free surfer Leila Hurst partner once again on a chic lifestyle collection featuring bold, fun colors and an elevated aesthetic.

The Kauai-born surfer has prioritized her goals, focusing on her deep relationship with the ocean and active lifestyle – something that’s highlighted in her latest capsule, which emphasizes all-day, carefree comfort and relaxed, playful vibes.

Key to the collection is the Slip-on SF in Leila Hurst tiny animal colorway. Constructed of a sturdy cotton canvas upper with engineered collapsible kick down heel, this iteration of the Slip-on SF makes it easy to go from beach to street.

Vans LuxLiner Drop-in sockliner provides improved cushioning. The shoe is complete with original waffle outsole and created with water-based inks and glues.

Leila’s custom tiny animal colorway is found across five other silhouettes in the collection – the UltraRange EXO, Style 36 Decon SF, Authentic SF, Slide-On, and Makena flip-flop – as well as several unique apparel pieces.

A Leila hoodie in French Terry features a crop blouson fit, all-over print detailing, and embroidered Vans logo at chest. Also in the mix are the Leila Tee, a cotton jersey construction with rolled sleeves and front screen printed logo, and the Leila Ranger Backpack, made of poly satin with all over tiny animal print, ergonomic straps, interior laptop sleeve and organization, front zip pockets, and side water bottle pockets.

Fun-loving and passionate, the Hawaiian soul surfer is incredibly motivated and dedicated to her pursuit of success. Although a part of the Vans Surf team since 2007, Leila is more than just a surfer, volunteering for non-profit organizations like Life Rolls On and acting as a mentor for females everywhere.

The latest Vans collection embodies her captivating spirit and enthusiasm, inspiring women around the world.

The Vans x Leila Hurst collection is now available at authorized retailers and vans.com/surf.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66