NOMADIX LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH CHRIS BURKARD

Nomadix and Chris Burkard have teamed up to create a series of eco-friendly travel towels featuring Burkard's most iconic images. Made from certified post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, Nomadix towels are designed to perform for yoga, camping, travel, beach, boating, and more, making them ideal for an explorer like Burkard.

"Burkard is a steward of the outdoors and an important voice for an eco-friendly lifestyle. As one of the most sought-after adventure photographers, he is the ideal person to collaborate with when making a travel towel. Whether he's jumping in freezing water, traveling in his van, or on location in remote places, he needs a quality towel that will stand up to countless trips. Nomadix makes just that," said Chace Petersen, a Co-Founder of Nomadix.

In Episode One of the Damn Hippie podcast, Nomadix Co-Founder Zack Helminiak talks to Burkard about sustainability, the importance of 'earning the photo,' and his latest film 'Under An Arctic Sky.'

The Nomadix X Chris Burkard Towels retail at $54.95 and are now available exclusively at Chris Burkard's online store and at nomadix.co.

About Nomadix

Launched in 2014, the Nomadix mission is to create multi-purpose and sustainable products for environmentally conscious and active people that foster healthy living for both the consumer and the environment. The company's ethos, "Own less, do more," encourages people to reduce their impact on the environment by purchasing versatile, sustainable products.

You can now find Nomadix products at REI, Urban Outfitters, Saint Bernard, boutique retail stores in the USA and Canada, and at nomadix.co, with more retailers and collaborations slated for 2018.

About Chris Burkard

Burkard is an accomplished explorer, photographer, creative director, speaker, and author. Traveling throughout the year to the farthest expanses of Earth, he works to capture stories that inspire humans to consider their relationship with nature, while promoting the preservation of wild places everywhere.

Layered by outdoor travel, adventure, surf, and lifestyle subjects, Burkard is known for his powerful images of untamed landscapes. Through social media he shares his vision of wild places with millions of people, inspiring followers to explore for themselves.

Learn more at chrisburkard.com.