After adventuring to the far corners of the globe, Roark has returned to nest at the "Explorer's Club" in the heart of Berkeley, Ca. It's our first Flagship store – crafted around the idea of building a gathering place to inspire travel and outfit your next adventure. The Roark "Explorer's Club" is a place to discover our latest collections of adventure-ready goods and products from like-minded brands, including a curated assortment of surfboards, camping accessories, men's grooming products and travel literature. Artifacts of Adventure are omnipresent throughout the space – guiding you through Roark's past and present sojourns. The club will host monthly events featuring ambassadors and guests to promote adventurism, the outdoors, creativity and the local Berkeley community. Cold local beer is always on tap to enjoy while talking story or perusing a Kerouac novel pulled from the shelf.

The "Explorer's Club" is located at 1808 4th St. Berkeley, CA 94710 and is open daily. Stay in tune with upcoming events at @roarkberkeley and be sure to join for our Grand Opening party on December 14th.

About Roark

The hunt for Roark and the collections inspired by our travels our never ending.

Each season, Roark's travels take us to a different point on the map – chasing a bold spirit of adventurism that inspires a collection of products. Stories, culture, climate, people and local textiles from the destination provide the roadmap for our adventure-ready goods. Join us as we follow Roark around the globe each season. Travel well…

