The best surf shops in the U.S. will battle it out once more for the title of America's Most Core Surf Shop

SURFER Magazine is pleased to announce the return of the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge in 2019. The regional qualifying series will kick off with the Southwest stop at Seaside Reef in North County, San Diego on March 28th/29th. Following stop one, the series will traverse the country, touching down in five additional US regions including the Southeast, the Northwest, the West, Hawaii and the Mid-Atlantic. At the end of the series, the best surf shop teams will compete in the National Championship at Mark & Dave's in Playa Colorado, Nicaragua this fall. For a full schedule with locations and event waiting periods, please see the full schedule HERE.

The unique event series, which has been running since the 1980s, pits four-man surf shop teams (two sponsored surfers and two shop employees) against each other. The winning team from each of the six regional qualifiers will win an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the National Championship at Playa Colorado in Rivas, Nicaragua for a chance to win a cash prize package and the ultimate title of America's Most Core Surf Shop.

"Surfing roots itself in local surf shops, and we are proud to be able to extend additional support to them through the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge event series," said Oakley's Marty Mathieson. "It's our opportunity to give back and say thanks; giving both the employees and team riders a chance to compete together amongst the best surf shops in the country. After the success of 2018, and an all-time national championship event in Nicaragua, Oakley is excited to partner once again with SURFER on the greatest shop series in the country."

New for 2019, competitors at Oakley Surf Shop Challenge regional and championship events will also be surfing for the Nixon Base Tide Pro-Formance Award. The new award category will be presented to the athlete who performs the most radical and progressive maneuver during competition at each event, as decided by the judging panel. Winners will receive a 2019 Nixon Base Tide Pro watch and other Nixon accessories.

Special thanks to Oakley, SURFER and event partners Body Glove, Flexfit, Futures, Nixon, Mark & Dave's, Merge 4, and Reef their support, without which the Surf Shop Challenge series would not be possible.

With some serious shop battles in the forecast and an epic finale in beautiful Nicaragua on the line, each region is set to send their best surfers to compete. Here is the full #SURFSHOPCHALLENGE 2019 schedule & waiting period:

2019 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge Schedule

March 28/29 – Southwest – Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA

– Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA April 24/25 – Southeast – New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL

– New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL May 9/10 – Northwest – Steamer Lane, Santa Cruz, CA

– Steamer Lane, Santa Cruz, CA June 6/7 – West – 54 th or 56 th Street, Newport Beach, CA

– 54 or 56 Street, Newport Beach, CA July 11/12 – Hawaii – Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI

– Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI August 13/14 – Mid-Atlantic – Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC

– Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC September 9-13 – National Championship – Mark & Dave's, Playa Colorado, Nicaragua

For all of the latest information including photos, video footage, results and more, check out surfshopchallenge.com.