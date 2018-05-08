OluKai Provides Aid to Kaua’i After Natural Disaster

The island of Kaua'i in the Hawaiian Islands is recovering from a record-breaking rainstorm that brought almost 50 inches of rain in just 24 hours. The devastating rainfall caused massive flooding and landslides across the island, which destroyed livelihoods, homes and displaced families.

OluKai is assisting in recovery efforts following this natural disaster. The brand's support is through a three-tiered approach; boots on the ground aid in one of the hardest hit areas, the North Shore, a donation of shoes, and a monetary donation.

"We are humbled to do our part in supporting Kaua'i. The scale of impact on the landscape is hard to comprehend, yet entirely outshined by the community's unification toward progress." Commented Kerry Konrady, VP of Marketing, OluKai, "It is a testament to the strength of the Hawaiian culture and power of Aloha."

OluKai is donating a portion of race registration fees from their 10th annual paddle race Ho'olaule'a to the Kaua'i Lifeguard Foundation, an OluKai partner. This donation directly supports three lifeguards who lost their homes.

Additionally, OluKai gained special access to the still closed Hanalei community to participate in a giveback day with 30 volunteers at the Limahuli Gardens and Preserve to help support the rebuilding efforts. Limahuli is a pu'uhonua (place of refuge) for an ecological system that is one of the most biodiverse valleys in the Hawaiian Islands and one of the last fully functional ahupua'a. An ahupua'a is an ages-old Hawaiian system created to share the island's diverse resources, from ridge to reef. The teams from OluKai and brand partner The Pili Group, along with locals, re-built the irrigation system that feeds river water to the fields in the lower valley of the 985-acre preserve.

Lastly, OluKai is donating 450 pairs of work boots and shoes to residents in need and those who are working around the clock cleaning up damage left behind by the storm. "We are so fortunate for OluKai generously sending hundreds of pairs of shoes to benefit those who were affected by the recent flood" said Mariko Strickland Lum, Kaua'i resident. "I've enlisted friends from across the island to help generate lists of people most effected by the disaster, this way we streamline getting shoes on the feet of those really in need."

To help the Kaua'i community recover after this natural disaster visit the Hawaiian Communities Foundation, http://www.hawaiiancommunityfoundation.org/kauairelief to make a donation. #Kokuakauai.

