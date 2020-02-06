Surfers are travelers, adventure seekers, curious consumers by nature. They’re willing to say yes to most anything, so long as it promises to deliver that perfect wave. More often than not, things go sideways, and that’s when the real adventure begins – and when you need reliable support the most.

Enter the Vans UltraRange EXO, a shoe that’s equally as comfortable navigating busy streets in far-off lands as it is beach side – illustrated by Vans team riders Michael February and Dylan Graves, who took to the streets, a wave pool, and everything in between to put the shoe through its paces.

Photo Credit: Vans.com

The newest member to the family, the UltraRange EXO is an all-around upgrade, designed to deliver prolonged comfort, reliable grip, and durability. A breathable, deconstructed Old Skool-inspired upper is reinforced with RapidWeld – a stitchless construction with a no-sew welded upper for seamless durability.

The shoe features an internal EXO skeleton that provides built-in support across the toes and medial sidewall, with a heel lock for a secure fit. New to the equation is the UltraCush® Lite midsole, offering rebound and support without adding weight. Increasing breathability, the UltraCush® tongue provides ports for superior airflow. Finally, a full rubber wrapped reverse waffle lug outsole brings traction and flexibility to the UltraRange EXO.

Photo Credit: Vans.com

The rubber toe and forefoot shape of the UltraRange EXO are revamped to provide optimal fit without sacrificing Vans’ design DNA. The end result is superior traction, all-day comfort, and durability for anyone on the move.

The Vans UltraRange EXO is now available in the green sulphur colorway at select Vans retailers worldwide, and at vans.com/surf

