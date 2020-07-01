CHARLOTTE, NC: PHOOZY, maker of protective capsules for phones, tablets and laptops, is featured by NASA’s Spinoff program for its innovative use of spacesuit technologies in the consumer sector. The Spinoff program follows NASA technologies as they make their way through the commercial sector.

PHOOZY utilizes “radiant barrier technology” to protect personal devices from temperature extremes that can either cause a device to overheat in the summer or experience significant loss in battery life in the cold of winter.

Kevin Conway, co-founder and CEO of PHOOZY, drew upon his experience as a professional racecar driver when developing the product. After thinking about the fireproof suit he wore in his car and other materials that help keep the cockpit of his race car cooler, he was inspired to look further into NASA spacesuits and materials because of their ability to overcome extreme temperatures in space.

Through significant research and development with aerospace engineers, the PHOOZY team was able to develop their own, patented “Chromium Thermal Barrier” based on the technologies used by NASA.

“We are incredibly honored to be selected by NASA as one of the top consumer brands in America utilizing technology originally developed for the space program, to create a much-needed solution for our phones, tablets and laptops” stated Conway. “Our patented Chromium Thermal Barrier™ utilizes the radiant barrier technology and other materials used to protect astronauts and electronics in space, to protect your electronics here on earth.”

Currently, PHOOZY manufactures protective cases (Thermal Capsules) for phones, tablets and laptops to protect from the elements while at the beach, on the boat or on the slopes. By incorporating an impact-resistant core into the layers of protection, PHOOZY has surpassed the military drop standards and has enabled the capsules to float if dropped in water; it’s the lifejacket for your devices. The company is launching a new line of products later this year with integrated Antimicrobial protection that will kill 99.9% of germs that contaminate our devices. For more information on PHOOZY visit PHOOZY.com.

Photo Credit: phoozy.com

About PHOOZY:

PHOOZY empowers technology users to pursue their passions and epic adventures without worry of environmental limitations. PHOOZY products provide thermal, drop and float protection for smartphones, tablets, laptops and accessories. PHOOZY is dedicated to inspiring its customers to live an active lifestyle fueled by their passions and thirst for adventure without limitations. PHOOZY products are available at REI, Amazon, local outdoor / snow / surf shops, and other leading retailers throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia.