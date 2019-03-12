On June 1st 2019 the 22nd annual T&C Grom Contest presented by Chili's Grill and Bar will commence on the iconic shores of Waikiki. You couldn't pick a better location for this classic keiki event than the epicenter of modern surfing. Kids from ages three to twelve convene from all sides of the island chain to compete in shortboard, longboard, and bodyboard divisions, along with the kokua division and the FreeSurf Magazine Expression Session, where parents and kids get to ride waves together. No one walks away empty handed. Each contestant receives a goodie bag full of cool prizes from the event sponsors including Dakine, RVCA, Vans, Vertra, and of course, T&C Surf Designs.

It's easy to see why this event has continued for over two decades. Surf-stoked groms from aspiring surf professionals to the smallest beginners get to enjoy an uncrowded lineup at one of the world's most perfect and fun waves at Queens, Waikiki. Some of Hawaii's most influential surfers, from Duke Kahanamoku to Carissa Moore began surfing at this very spot, and many of today's top pro surfers who now compete on the World Tour, got their competitive start at this grom contest.

The kids are not the only ones who look forward to this event every year. Owner and founder of T&C Surf, Craig Sugihara proclaims, “The arrival of summer creates a lot of anticipation for so many reasons – the end of school, long sunny days, south swells and the GROM Contest. This event has become an annual highlight for me kicking off summer. Creating a fun family-friendly environment giving keiki the opportunity to enjoy the sand and surf and get an introduction to competitive surfing is a true pleasure. Seeing the stoke in the eyes and smiles of the kids is priceless. It all about having fun!”

This contest is different from most keiki events because it allows only contestants who have not entered ranked competitive surf organizations such as NSSA or HASA, and in turn creates a more relaxed environment for those new to surf competition. And for the past 20 years, Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii's partnership with T&C Surf has always been aligned with T&C Surf's mission – to create greater futures for our youth.

The T&C Grom Contest will begin first thing the morning of Saturday, June 1st at with the Kokua division on the inside at Baby Queens and the bigger kids at Queens. The Kokua division is for keiki three to eight years of age, and allows for the parents and family to Kokua, or help get our smallest surfers some fun waves. Meanwhile on the beach, games and activities along with raffle prizes and signings from pro surfers help to keep the stoke level high.

Sunday, June 2nd will wrap up with finals in all six to twelve-year-old divisions as well as prize-giving for all competitors and medals to top six in each division. It's not all fun and games for the kids, the grown-ups get to join in on the action during the FreeSurf Magazine Expression Session. Parents must be accompanied by a child in this family friendly tandem surf-off. The FSM Expression Session is open to adults with children surfing in the event. Entry is free but is limited to first ten entries. Prizes and trophies will be awarded to the top three teams.

Entry forms are available at all T&C Surf locations, online at events.tcsurf.com and on www.facebook.com/TCSurfGromContest. The public can also call 808-483-8711 for more information. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to our non-profit partner, the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii.

About T&C Surf

Founded in 1971 by surfboard shaper Craig Sugihara, T&C Surf operates three divisions: surfboards, retail and licensing. The surfboard division operates from a state-of-the art shaping facility in Wahiawa. It provides our highly skilled board shapers with the best tools for designing and producing some of the world's most sought-after surfboards. The retail division includes seven locations on Oahu; Ala Moana Center, Haleiwa Store Lots, Kahala Mall, Ka Makana Ali'i, Pearlridge Center, Ward Centre and Windward Mall. The brand also has licensees around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Japan and New Zealand. Visit us online at TCSurf.com.