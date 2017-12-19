Pro-Lite Int. Inks Deal With New York’s Balaram Stack

Pro Lite Int.'s global roster of talent for 2018 now includes Balaram Slack, one of New York's finest surfing bi-products. Known for being a stand out in both small surf and waves of consequence, Stack's reputation precedes his arrival on the Pro Lite team.

"Pro-Lite is thrilled to add a guy like Balaram to the team" said Mike "Hendo" Henderson, Pro Lite's Marketing and Sales Director. "As long-time fans of his surfing, we were stoked to seize this opportunity and bring Bal into the fold. It's been exciting for us to bring on someone so rooted and proud to represent his home in New York, and whose talent is recognized globally."

Stack has already begun collaborating with Pro Lite's design team on a signature series Micro Dot traction pad, due to release in the second half of 2018. Stack will join Josh Kerr, Mitch Crews, Timmy Reyes, Keanu Asing, and Cam Richards as a global ambassador to the growing line of Pro-Lite signature products.

"I'm amped to get things going with a company like Pro-Lite" said Stack "I can't wait to release my Micro Dot signature pads we're working on".

Balaram is also currently sponsored by Volcom, New Era, Chilli Surfboards, Rock Star Energy, Speaqua, and Uns0und Surf Shop.

About Pro-Lite: Pro-Lite was conceived in the minds of two traveling surfers, working for a major airline traveling the world. Soon into their travels they realized one key ingredient necessary to continue their journey, they needed to protect their surfboards.

In 1982 Pro-Lite was born, and searched out industrial sewers in Costa Mesa, CA and began making a limited line of surf travel bags. This put Pro-Lite on the map as the first bag manufacturer to make travel grade surfboard bags in the United States. In the early 90's, Pro Lite decided to venture into making leashes, day use bags, and in 1996 released their Micro Dot traction pattern to the market. And the rest is history. For more information go to www.prolite.com "Driven By The Journey"