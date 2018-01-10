Pro Lite Signs Multi Year Deal with Matt Wilkinson

Pro-Lite, a leading surf accessory brand, is proud to announce the addition of Matt "Wilko" Wilkinson to its roster of global athletes. A fixture on the World Championship Tour (WCT) since 2010, Wilkinson is widely known for his lethal backhand surfing as well as his candid approach to life on the WCT.

“We here at Pro-Lite have been fans of Wilko for a while now – even prior to his arrival on the world tour," said

Sales and Marketing Director Mike "Hendo" Henderson. "He brought a really fun and irreverent vibe to the world tour from day one and that is exactly what the tour needed. Not to mention the raw talent in the water, he is in our opinion, one of the more compelling athletes to ever hit the ranks of the WCT, and we are beyond stoked to have him collaborating with our team at Pro-Lite."

After yielding mixed results for a few years, a refocused Wilkinson put together a solid year in 2016, taking his first career win in the WCT season opener at Snapper Rocks, and then following up with a win at Bells Beach. With a healthy start to his 2016 campaign, Wilkinson wore the gold leader jersey for much of the year, finishing in the top five for the first time.

His 2017 campaign proved that the previous year was no fluke, finishing the season as a title contender at number five once again.

Currently working on a signature line with Pro-Lite (set to release in late 2018), Wilkinson will join Pro Lite as a global ambassador for the Ventura, Calif. based brand and its current roster, which includes Josh Kerr, Keanu Asing, Balaram Stack, Timmy Reyes, Cam Richards, and Mitch Crews.

About Pro-Lite:

Pro-Lite Int. was conceived in the minds of two traveling surfers, working for a major airline traveling the world. Soon into their travels they realized one key ingredient necessary to continue their journey, they needed to protect their surfboards. In 1982 Pro-Lite was born, and searched out industrial sewers in Costa Mesa, CA and began making a limited line of surf travel bags. This put Pro-Lite on the map as the first bag manufacturer to make travel grade surfboard bags in the United States. In the early 90's, Pro Lite decided to venture into making leashes, day use bags, and in 1996 released their Micro Dot traction pattern to the market. And the rest is history. For more information go to prolite.com #drivenbythejourney #ridemicrodot