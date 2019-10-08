Surf and snow leader Quiksilver is leading the innovation in the wetsuit market, as it launches the industry’s most flexible high-performance surfing wetsuit, using next generation Japanese technology. For the first time commercially, surfers can purchase a full length, one millimetre thick wetsuit which will be available to buy across the globe from 3 rd October 2019.

A revolutionary second skin for riders, the Highline Pro 1MM wetsuit is the most exciting innovation in recent surfing history, with super lightness, comfort and warmth plus the ultimate flexibility imaginable to enhance riders surf skills and improve technique on every wave.

Researched and developed for over two years bringing together the utmost quality and craftsmanship of Japan’s finest wetsuit makers, the unique ergonomic design features just nine panels on the entire wetsuit with 100% stitch-less seams. The wetsuit is fused together using Japanese taping for the ultimate free movement and absence of restriction.

The state of the art suit is made of super light-weight Japanese limestone neoprene, and combined with just one millimetre thickness and seamless technology allows incredible flex whilst keeping riders warm in all climates for high intensity, short sessions. Every design detail has been considered, ensuring riders are the best equipped for the world’s most exciting, and most challenging waves. In a surfing first, Quiksilver has designed a tailored entry system for regular and goofy foot surfers, designed to reduce water flush during wipeouts.

The launch of the Highline Pro 1mm wetsuit marks the latest surf and snow innovation from Quiksilver, as they continue to set the standard in high-performance attire for riders of both the sea and slopes. This pioneering addition to the Highline Pro series follows the recent Highline Pro Airlift Vest, which helped revolutionise the professional surfing experience.

Kanoa Igarashi, 2020 Team Japan Surf Contender and Quiksilver athlete, says:

“This wetsuit is a game changer for the surf industry, and the most innovative design I’ve seen for a long time. Never before has a wetsuit allowed such free movement whilst remaining so functional. I will be wearing it at the Quiksilver Pro France this week and can’t wait to use it as part of my everyday surfing gear.”

All five Quiksilver athletes – Kanoa Igarashi, Jeremy Flores, Zeke Lau, Leonardo Fioravanti and Jesse Mendes – will be wearing the Highline Pro 1mm wetsuit whilst competing in this week’s Pro France.

The Highline Pro 1MM Wetsuit is priced at (€720 / £570 / $699.95 / C$ 879.95 / A$ 999.99 / NZ$ 1,045.99) and will be available from 3 rd October online at Quiksilver.com and from selected Boardriders stores.