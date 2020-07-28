Raw Elements certified natural sunscreen company has partnered up with marine biologist, environmentalist and conservationist, Ocean Ramsey, to launch the Raw Elements Ocean Ramsey – World Reef Day Zero Waste SPF 30 Stick available on RawElementsUSA.com and at fine specialty retailers. 10% of the proceeds go towards Save the Turtles International, a non-profit organization that focuses on making the maximum positive effort for sea life and the international community. Proceeds will also go towards One Ocean Conservation who advocates for a global perception change for sharks and to inspire marine conservation efforts globally.

“We are thrilled to team up with Raw Elements to promote an environmentally friendly reef safe sunscreen stick that is 100% plastic free and also better for your skin with minimal and organic ingredients,” said Ocean Ramsey. “Everything we can do to lessen our impact on the natural world adds up. I love this new conservation benefit signature stick from Raw Elements benefiting 1% For The Planet, Save the Sea Turtles International and One Ocean Conservation.”

The Ocean Ramsey – World Reef Day SPF 30 Zero Waste Stick provides 25% non-nano zinc oxide along with gentle ingredients – organic coconut oil, organic chamomile, organic calendula and organic sunflower seed oil. Delivered in a compostable push up stick, the reef safe formula delivers ultimate performance supported with Ocean’s favorite ingredients for the skin. It is creamy and easy to apply, will not run or sting the eyes, provides true broad-spectrum protection and is water resistant 80 minutes. The stick applicator is plastic free, fully recyclable and compostable which encourages safe sun practices and the importance of making sustainable choices.

“We continue be incredibly inspired by and learn from Ocean, her team and their amazing work,” said Brian Guadagno, Founder of Raw Elements. “Partnering together allows us to extend the important message of reef safe sunscreens to so many more people while also contributing financial support to their critical work through our 1% For The Planet network. We are honored to be launching Ocean’s signature SPF stick together.”

For product images and social assets follow this link: https://bit.ly/32VXcvN

About Raw Elements

Raw Elements USA® is a certified-natural sunscreen company and 1% For The Planet member that has pioneered the reef-conscious movement with their non-nano zinc oxide-based sunscreens. Raw Elements founded World Reef Day in support of its focus on sustainability, responsibility, and education.