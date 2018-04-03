Raw Elements Partners with Hawaiian Airlines to Save Our Reefs

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines has become the official airline partner of Raw Elements USA, a certified-natural, chemical-free, reef-safe sun care company dedicated to protecting the environment. In celebration of the partnership, Hawaiian is offering complimentary samples of Raw Elements' "Eco Formula" sunscreen to guests on all flights from North America to Hawai'i this month, along with full-size bottles for purchase at a discounted in-flight price through June.

Hawaiian's collaboration with Raw Elements USA was established in support of the airline's ongoing sustainability initiatives and emphasizes a company-wide commitment to preserving Hawai'i's natural resources. The airline today also debuted a new educational in-flight video, Reefs at Risk, to educate guests on the impact of sunscreens on Hawai'i's coral reefs.

"Hawai'i is a very special place, and we believe it is our kuleana, or responsibility, to care for our home," said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. "Through our partnership with Raw Elements, we encourage guests to join us in reducing the human impact on these delicate coral ecosystems."

“Partnering with Hawaiian Airlines to raise awareness of the critical state of Hawai'i’s coral reefs is something we are incredibly proud of," said Brian Guadagno, founder and CEO of Raw Elements. "Together, we are able to positively impact thousands of Hawai'i-bound guests per day on safer sunscreen practices and preserving the reefs.”

Raw Elements USA is hosting a social media sweepstakes this month to celebrate the launch of the partnership. United States residents may enter for a chance to win two roundtrip tickets (140,000 HawaiianMiles) to Hawai'i courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines, a five-night stay at The Surfjack Hotel and Swim Club (an Aqua-Aston Hospitality Hotel), the choice of three complimentary island activities, and a year's supply of Raw Elements reef-safe sunscreen.

More details about the partnership are available at HawaiianAirlines.com/ReefPreservation. For sweepstakes rules and information on how to enter, please visit RawElementsUSA.com/Pages/Protect-the-Reef-Sweepstakes.

About Raw Elements USA

Raw Elements USA®, a certified-natural sunscreen company, was developed by Brian Guadagno, a 20+ year Ocean Rescue lifeguard. While searching for a natural alternative to chemical sunscreens, Brian determined that one did not exist and felt a responsibility to find a solution. Raw Elements USA® is the conscious consumer's answer to serious sun protection. Its mission is to create the safest, most effective sunscreen on the planet, using all-natural ingredients. The Raw Elements team continues to create the most trustworthy sun care products that are focused on sustainability, responsibility and education.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 14 years (2004-2017) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 89th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (11) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides approximately 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, with a total of more than 250 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.